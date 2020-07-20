SI Publishers Unveil All-ACC Preseason Football Team

We're in the heart of the summer's list season right now, and so the publishers of Sports Illustrated's sites covering ACC teams (yours truly, included) put together a list of our own, casting our votes to assemble a 2020 Preseason All-ACC team.

Three Seminoles made the squad, tied with Clemson, Pittsburgh, and Wake Forest. Only Virginia Tech had more selections, with four, while Virginia and Georgia Tech are not represented. There were six unanimous choices, including FSU defensive tackle Marvin Wilson, along with Clemson's Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne, and Jackson Carman, Pitt's Paris Ford, and Boston College's Max Richardson.

As you can see below, Wilson is joined by fellow 'Noles Tamorrion Terry and Asante Samuel Jr. The only real issue I have here is the exclusion of Florida State safety Hamsah Nasirildeen, who made the Thorpe Award Watch List today. FSU's D.J. Matthews also got my vote at the kick/punt returner spot.

Offense

Quarterback: Trevor Lawrence (Clemson)

Running Back: Travis Etienne (Clemson)

Wide Receivers: Sage Surratt (Wake Forest), Dazz Newsome (UNC), Tutu Atwell (Louisville), Tamorrion Terry (FSU)

Tight End: Brevin Jordan (Miami)

Offensive Linemen: Jackson Carman (Clemson), Ben Petrula (Boston College), Jimmy Morrissey (Pitt), Christian Darrisaw (VT), Lecitus Smith (VT)

Defense

Defensive Ends: Greg Rosseau (Miami), Boogie Basham (Wake Forest)

Defensive Tackles: Marvin Wilson (FSU), Jalen Tyman (Pitt)

Linebackers: Max Richardson (Boston College), Chazz Surratt (UNC), Rayshard Ashby (VT)

Cornerbacks: Asante Samuel (FSU), Caleb Fairley (VT)

Safeties: Andre Cisco (Syracuse), Paris Ford (Pitt)

Special Teams

Kicker: Nick Sciba (Wake Forest)

Punter: Trenton Gill (NC State)

KR/PR: Desmond Philyaw-Johnson (Duke)