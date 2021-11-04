Source: Florida State in contact with SEC transfer quarterback

Florida State's quarterback room took a hit on Wednesday when redshirt freshman Chubba Purdy elected to enter the transfer portal. The news was a surprise but there's hardly any time to process it with his move coming with time left to play in the season. As of now, the Seminoles will enter the offseason with three scholarship quarterbacks; redshirt junior Jordan Travis, redshirt sophomore Tate Rodemaker, and true freshman AJ Duffy.

There are ample reasons to be skeptical about the current depth at the position. Travis is a solid option, but his play style gives him the propensity to get banged up and miss games. Rodemaker has barely seen the field during his time with the program and hasn't taken a snap in 2021. Duffy is an early enrollee true freshman who will be adjusting to the college game and life.

At this point, it makes sense for Florida State to explore the transfer market and see if there is a good fit available. The Seminoles have brought in a transfer portal quarterback in two of the last three years. Travis joined the team in 2019 while McKenzie Milton grad-transferred to Tallahassee over the offseason. Head coach Mike Norvell and his staff have proven that they can bring in transfers and have them be productive pieces of the team.

According to a source, at the very least, FSU is monitoring a current transfer quarterback. NoleGameday was informed that the 'Noles were among 22 teams to contact former Tennessee signal-caller Harrison Bailey. The Georgia native entered the portal on Oct. 27 after he was buried on the depth chart behind Joe Milton and Hendon Hooker.

Bailey only appeared in one game this season in relief duty. He did start the final three games of the 2020 season, finishing a combined 48-for-68 passing for 578 yards and four touchdowns. Though his college career hasn't begun on the trajectory Bailey wanted it to, there is still a lot to like about his game.

The former four-star prospect has the size at 6-foot-5, 220-pounds. Bailey has a strong arm and accuracy, what he's mainly missed is consistency and stability in a program. He's not a scrambler but he can do enough with his legs to be a threat.

It'll be interesting to monitor the level of interest that Florida State has in Bailey. It's important to note that the Seminoles did pursue the Marietta High School product during his recruitment, albeit, not under Norvell. Bailey visited FSU in 2018 when Willie Taggart was still the head coach.

NoleGameday will continue to provide updates on Bailey and other potential transfer options throughout the offseason.

