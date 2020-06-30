Speedy Blue-Chip RB Has FSU in Top 10: Scouting Report

Florida State class of 2021 target Jaylin White released his top 10 destinations, and the Seminoles find themselves in a favorable spot.

Head Coach Mike Norvell and staff offered White a scholarship back on March 8, but that wasn’t the first time the two sides had been in contact. In addition to taking an unofficial visit to Tallahassee back in March, White also received a scholarship offer from Norvell’s previous stop at Memphis. The Tigers were the second team that offered White, all the way back in November.

White currently has 17 offers, and is considered the number seven running back in the nation, and the number 117 player overall.

The 5’10 1/2” 185 pound back plays his high school ball for Dothan High School in his hometown of Dothan, Alabama, and his junior season saw him gain 900 yards and 16 touchdowns on the ground.

As for the film, it’s impressive. White is elusive— really elusive. He has great agility and quick feet, and hits holes hard. White has great vision, and deceptive power to go along with it. His footwork and balance are elite, and he rarely goes down on first contact. White also has great burst, and his change of direction skills are elite. At 185 pounds, he can stand to add some bulk, but his tape shows a back that plays beyond his size.

With no announce date set, and no favorites to land the talented recruit, his decision will be an exciting one to monitor. FSU’s 2021 class currently sits at number 23 nationally, and doesn’t feature a running back commitment yet.