Sporting News recently came out with its yearly offseason bowl projections. This isn’t the first or earliest one we’ve seen so far, and just like College Football News did back in April, this projection has the ‘Noles headed to a bowl game.

The national outlet has FSU facing off against the Horned Frogs of TCU in the newly sponsored Cheez-It Bowl in Orlando, Florida. This comes one day after the bowl partnership was announced and would be the first time since 2011 that the 'Noles would spend their postseason in Camping World Stadium. If they are correct, this means local FSU fans wouldn’t have to travel very far to watch their team.

The matchup against TCU could be an interesting one and isn’t two helmets we see on the field together very often. As a matter of fact, the two teams have only played three other times. TCU leads the series 2-1, with the last victory coming in 1965. There would also be a new tie to Gary Patterson’s program, with the addition of tight ends coach Chris Tomsen to FSU’s staff. Tomsen previously served as the offensive line coach for the Horned Frogs. TCU went 5-7 in 2019 and failed to make a bowl game.

With the bowl streak behind FSU, it'll look to start a new one. This would be the second bowl game in a row coming off last year’s loss in the Sun Bowl against Arizona State. A spot in this game means a season of around 8-10 wins, which would be a major improvement and a first year success under head coach Mike Norvell.

This won’t be the last bowl projection this offseason. Make sure to check back with us here at AllSeminoles for more coverage like this.