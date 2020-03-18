AllSeminoles
Spring Football Game, Seminole Boosters Tour Canceled: FSU AD David Coburn & Head Coach Mike Norvell Issue Statements

David Visser

Amid other, broader precautions, coronavirus brought another round of athletic cancelations on Tuesday. The ACC officially shutdown sports throughout the rest of the academic year, and Florida State added to the cancelation of its spring game by also deciding against new head coach Mike Norvell's Seminole Boosters tour across the Sunshine State. 

FSU Athletic Director David Coburn weighed in on the decision: “Speaking for both Athletics and Seminole Boosters, we are taking important steps to ensure the health and safety of all citizens. It is clear that discouraging gatherings of more than 10 people is essential in limiting the spread of the virus.”

And Norvell released a statement about the cancellations as well: 

Throughout this time of uncertainty, I have appreciated the efforts of our FSU leadership and ACC administrators to make the best decisions for our student-athletes. While everyone was looking forward to being on the practice field preparing to play the spring game in front of our great fans, we support today’s decision. One thing we can control is our response, and I am looking forward to seeing our team’s persistence through this unique situation.

