SWAC Suspends Fall Football Season

The dominoes continue to topple. The Southwestern Conference has announced that it will continue to suspend all sports through the fall semester, following the leads of the Ivy League and the SIAC.

The SWAC is made up of 10 schools from the south-central area of the country that's been particularly hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic of late. Its member institutions span across Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, Arkansas, and Texas: Alabama A & M, Alabama State, Alcorn State, Grambling State, Jackson State, Mississippi Valley State, Prairie View A & M, Southern, Texas Southern, and Arkansas-Pine Bluff. No ACC teams had been scheduled to face a SWAC squad this season.

However, the SWAC is still looking to play an abbreviated version of its schedule in early 2021, with a seven-game slate. Find, below, the SWAC's official statement.