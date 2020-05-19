AllSeminoles
FSU AM: Football Player Spotlight, Recruit Announces Top-7, and Noles "In This Together"

Chloe Cutchen

Football 

Florida State's football account shared a player spotlight featuring Tamorrion Terry on Monday. They included some of his impressive stats from past seasons and a short Q+A. When asked about his number change, he responded by saying, "this year, everything about me is going to be different", keeping that 1% mentality. 

And according to ACC Network Analyst, Roddy Jones, Terry's run-after-catch ability is what stands out the most. 

4-star wide receiver Isaiah Brevard announced his official top 7 today, which included Florida State among other prominent universities like Georgia, Oregon, and Baylor. 

Coach Norvell found himself in a great spot today with 3-star prospect Kevin Knowles officially committing to FSU. Our Dustin Franklin goes into more details about the athlete and his decision to come to Florida State. 

Baseball 

Yesterday, two years ago, FSU Baseball defeated #2 Louisville with Quincy Nieporte hitting 5 RBI's to secure their victory! 

Women's Basketball 

Assistant Coach Joy McCorvey had some positive thoughts regarding next season, and more specifically, South Carolina transfer Bianca Jackson. 

Men's Tennis 

Congrats to Alex Knaff on being named the ITA Senior Player of the Year. 

FSU Seminoles Twitter account posted photos of multiple sports teams 'In This Together', holding their teammates in a huddle. 

Football

