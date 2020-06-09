Tamorrion Terry's Odds of Being 1st WR Picked in 2021 NFL Draft

In the 2010s, Florida State had just three receivers selected in the NFL Draft: Kelvin Benjamin (2014), Rashad Greene (2015), and Auden Tate (2018). But after only running back Cam Akers heard his name called in 2020, Vegas thinks the rest of the decade will get started a little quicker for Seminole wideouts, and you can bet on it.

BetOnline released odds on the first players to come off the board at several positions on Monday, and WR Tamorrion Terry was the only 'Nole mentioned across quarterbacks, running backs, receivers, and offensive linemen. Check it out:

First WR to be picked in the 2021 Draft

Ja'Marr Chase 5/4

DeVonta Smith 5/1

Justyn Ross 5/1

Jaylen Waddle 6/1

Rondale Moore 8/1

Rashod Bateman 9/1

Sage Surratt 10/1

Seth Williams 12/1

Charleston Rambo 15/1

Amon-Ra St. Brown 16/1

Chris Olave 18/1

Tamorrion Terry 20/1

Terrace Marshall 20/1

Tylan Wallace 22/1

Chatarius Atwell 25/1

Jatarvious Withlow 28/1

Elijah Moore 30/1

Tre Walker 33/1

Marquez Stevenson 40/1

Taylor Vaughns 50/1

There are also odds on which player will be the first drafted, overall:

First Pick of 2021 Draft

Trevor Lawrence 1/3

Penei Sewell 4/1

Justin Fields 5/1

D'Eriq King 20/1

Kenneth Gainwell 25/1

Micah Parsons 25/1

Abraham Lucas 30/1

Alex Latherwood 30/1

Gregory Rousseau 30/1

Jackson Carman 30/1

Jamie Newman 30/1

Walker Little 33/1

Ja'Marr Chase 40/1

Patrick Surtain II 40/1

Shaun Wade 40/1

Travis Etienne 40/1

DeVonta Smith 50/1

Jaylen Waddle 50/1

KJ Costello 50/1

Sam Cosmi 50/1

Chuba Hubbard 60/1

Brock Purdy 66/1

Najee Harris 66/1

Kellen Mond 75/1

Kyle Trask 75/1

Sam Ehlinger 80/1

Jaylen Mayfield 100/1

Clemson's Lawrence is far from a surprise to top this list, but given the number of players included, I'm a little surprised that FSU's Marvin Wilson isn't included, since he's typically seen as a top-20 pick.