Former FSU Linebacker Charged with Unlawful Sexual Assault with Certain Minors

Jacksonville Jaguar Pro-Bowl linebacker Telvin Smith is in the news yet again, and for reasons unrelated to his play on the field.

Coming off a collegiate career with Florida State during which Smith earned a Sports Illustrated All-American Honorable Mention nod following his final season with the Seminoles, when he led the 'Noles in tackles during their march to the 2013 National Championship, Smith was just a few years into his pro career when almost one year ago, he surprised the football world when he suspended his professional football career unexpectedly.

His announcement raised eyebrows, as Smith was flourishing with the Jags and in the prime of his career. There were whispers about legal troubles, but they were just that: unfounded theories.

Then late last November, Smith's Jacksonville home was raided by authorities, reportedly for drug-related reasons, and while his car was towed, he was not charged.

But today, his residence was raided again, and Smith has now been charged.

Further tweets from Michael DiRocco, who covers the Jaguars for ESPN, state that Smith is being held at a bond of $50,003. The Jags, not surprisingly, are declining comment at this time, but here are more specifics regarding the nature of the charges:

We'll have more for you on this as the story develops. Since this is a legal matter, we'll refrain from editorializing, instead simply reporting the facts and letting the system play out. So be sure to check back, as we'll keep you updated with developments in the proceedings.