Huge Tight End Receives FSU Offer: Scouting Report

Dustin Franklin

A massive class of 2021 tight end out of Ohio received a scholarship offer from FSU's staff Friday, as Head Coach Mike Norvell's staff is pursuing Mitchell Evans.

Evans stands a towering 6'7" and weighs in at 240 pounds who plays his high school ball at Wadsworth High in Wadsworth, OH. The three-star prospect is considered a Michigan State lean, and it's not hard to see why 23 schools have extended the offer.

Despite his size, Evans is surprisingly agile and shows good burst. Not hard to imagine, he's also difficult to bring down in the open field. Add in the fact that he has solid hands and the ability to high point the ball as a red zone threat, and he appears to be exactly the type of tight end Norvell utilizes in his system. 

Offensive coordinator Ken Dillingham is the one who called Evans to offer, and he hopes to make a trip to Tallahassee when the dead period is over.

At tight end last season, Evans recorded 19 catches for 306 yards and seven touchdowns, and also had a 73-yard punt to boot (no pun intended). That's right, the versatile athlete also punts for his team, and takes occasional snaps at quarterback. 

Ranked as the number 20 tight end in the nation, Norvell hopes to add him to the '21 class that already features the number 24 tight end, Jackson West. FSU's class currently sits at number 20 nationally, and adding Evans would provide a nice bump, as well as much needed depth at the tight end position.

