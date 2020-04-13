Top-10 2021 Center Commits to FSU Football

On Saturday, Florida State basketball secured a commitment from a rising young center. This afternoon, the gridiron Seminoles followed suit, adding a center commitment of their own with a verbal pledge from Jake Slaughter.

The 'Noles were in on Slaughter (6'4, 300), of Trinity Catholic High School in Ocala, FL, early, offering him a scholarship in July of 2019 when he camped at FSU. Only Toledo offered him before the Seminoles, but more were soon to come. Miami, Arkansas, Syracuse, Virginia, West Virginia, Missouri, Utah, and Pitt, along with others, all offered Slaughter as well. Yet he only ever visited Tallahassee, taking unofficial visits to Florida State's campus for Junior Day in January and then again in early March.

Slaughter is currently a three-star prospect for the 2021 class and his composite rank has him as its No. 6 center and the top player at his position in Florida. He's considered the 86th best player in the Sunshine State, and the nation's No. 585 prospect, across all positions.

This is a big get for the Seminoles. Slaughter is the fifth member of FSU's 2021 recruiting class, which is now ranked 22nd in the country. That's exactly where the 'Noles finished in last year's rankings, but there's obviously a long way to go for the current class. Florida State is fifth in the ACC right now, after coming in fourth in the conference last year.

Slaughter is also the first offensive lineman to commit to FSU's 2021 class, and further evidence of how well new offensive line coach Alex Atkins is being received by prospects-- Atkins has been Slaughter's primary recruiter.

Slaughter announced his commitment through Twitter:

And head coach Mike Norvell tweeted his excitement as well: