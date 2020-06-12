AllSeminoles
Elite Defensive End with FSU Offer Committing Friday

David Visser

Florida State recruiting has been on a hot streak of late, having secured five verbal pledges in the last two weeks from Joshua Burrell, Jordan Eubanks, Jackson West, Omarion Cooper, and Bryson Estes. Could they make it a half dozen on Friday?

It doesn't look likely, but never underestimate recruiting momentum. Four-star strong-side defensive end Jahvaree Ritzie (6'4.5, 274) is announcing his commitment Friday evening, and he has an FSU offer to consider. However, the Kernersville, North Carolina attendee of Glenn High School is a heavy UNC lean-- he's taken six visits to Chapel Hill. He's also been to Tennessee on multiple occasions, as well as swinging by South Carolina. Ohio State and Georgia are also contenders for Ritzie's services. In addition to those schools, he also has offers from LSU, Florida, Michigan, and many other programs.

Ritzie's impressive offer list is no surprise. He's North Carolina's No. 7 prospect for the 2021 class, the nation's No. 12 SDE, and the country's 142nd best recruit overall. 

If Ritzie did surprise everyone and go outside his top five to pick FSU, he'd be the second highest ranked player in the Seminoles' 2021 class. He'd help the 'Noles continue to climb up the class rankings. Florida State has been trending in the right direction of late, as the 'Noles are now 18th in the country and fourth in the ACC. 

Be sure to check back here, as we'll update this piece with Ritzie's decision when he does go public with his collegiate choice. 

