The Transfer Portal's Effect On FSU's 2020 Defense

The Florida State defense has been maligned the last three seasons, as what used to be the pride of the program has come under tough times. But that doesn't mean things can't take a major step forward in 2020, with returning players like Marvin Wilson, Corey Durden, Asante Samuel, and Emmett Rice, just to name a few, and now an influx of transfer talent that could be a huge boost to the unit.

We've seen this new FSU coaching staff hit the transfer market harder than the one before it, and so far it's producing positive results. In a matter of one week, Florida State landed Meiko Dotson from FAU, Deonte Williams from Baylor and Fabien Lovett from Mississippi State. All three have their own story and paths to Tallahassee, and all three have a chance to make significant contributions right away.

So how much has the transfer portal affected the 'Noles defense? In the secondary there seems to be a debate on whether the talent or the coaching has been the issue, but adding a player like Dotson who led the country in interceptions in 2019 is a huge boost to an already experienced group looking to replace Stanford Samuels III, who left early for the draft. Dotson has the potential to be a plug-and-play corner who has a ton of in-game experience that puts him right in the thick of battling for a starting position.

DE transfer Deonte Williams may be coming off a major arm injury, but he appears to be ready to return and could provide something that FSU fans have certainly missed: a pass rush. Not a phantom one that you have to scheme up and create either, a real disruptive force that can rush the quarterback. This would allow the other positions to play freely and put them in the proper positions to make plays. If this staff can combine Williams with a healthy Josh Kaindoh and Janarius Robinson, a position of concern could be in good shape.

New DT Fabien Lovett, from Mississippi State, enters a pretty deep defensive tackles rotation, but that doesn't mean he came here to wait his turn. He provides power inside and while there may be plenty of that with the aforementioned Wilson and Durden along with Robert Cooper, it is never a bad thing to have more of it. The old saying about too much of a good thing never being enough seems to ring true here.

This will be a new system and scheme for all involved, but with the returning talent and experienced new talent, I think this defense has a chance to be a strength in 2020 and move forward. The transfer portal may have its flaws, but I believe it's about to make new defensive coordinator Adam Fuller's job a little bit easier.