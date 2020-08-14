SI.com
AllSeminoles
HomeBasketballFootball
Search

Transfers Making Early Impact on FSU’s Defense

Mike Settle

Earlier this offseason I wrote something on how the new transfers could impact the FSU defense this season. That was more of a guessing game and it appears I may have sold them all short. 

We’re a week into fall camp and three names have been specifically praised by Mike Norvell, Marcus Woodson and Adam Fuller and others. Those names are Meiko Dotson, Jarrian Jones and Fabien Lovett. All three of those were playing college football elsewhere last year but that hasn’t stopped them jumping right in and making a splash. 

When asked about the two transfers in the secondary, defensive back coach Marcus Woodson had this to say.

Meiko Dotson’s name appears almost daily on twitter via Adam Fuller’s “Mission Takeaway” graphics for doing what he does best and that’s creating turnovers. He lead the nation in interceptions in his final season at FAU in 2019. Dotson himself mentioned just wanting to compete and earn his keep. I’d say so far he’s certainly doing that and then some. 

Jarrian Jones has been mentioned by different teammates as being someone that brings a competitive edge and makes things harder for receivers and his position group. He comes in with a well established relationship between himself and this coaching staff. He specifically mentioned Mike Norvell and Marcus Woodson. Jones thinks he can come in and help the defense right away, he wants to help make it the best defense in the country.

Fabien Lovett came into a defensive tackle group that was deep and talented already. That didn’t stop the former Mississippi State Bulldog from coming to Tallahassee. He embraced that challenge and mentioned the level of competition as a main reason for coming to Florida State. Lovett could be looking at even more playing time with Jamarcus Chatman and Dennis Briggs Jr choosing to opt out of the 2020 season. 

All three have stood out and caught the eye of coaches, teammates and media members. I don’t think that’s by accident either, if these guys weren’t ready to play right away then they wouldn’t be here. It’s early, so there’s no indication that any of them will start for the ‘Noles but they’re all certainly going to make earning a spot much tougher for their teammates.

Iron sharpens iron.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Watch Mike Norvell Respond to Issue with FSU Players

Complete video of the head coach's chat with members of the media.

David Visser

Watch Mike Norvell Address FSU Players' Unrest

The Seminole head coach responds to a potentially divisive issue.

David Visser

by

PrincessP

More on How FSU Football Fan Policy Could Look Come Fall

New prospective protocols aim for safety-- but are they realistic?

David Visser

by

Foundryman20

FSU AM: Football COVID Safety, 'Nole Legend Feature, & More

Here's a look at your daily FSU news.

Chloe Cutchen

FSU QB James Blackman on Unitas Golden Arm Award Watch List

A nod to a Seminole signal-caller.

David Visser

Highlights from Mike Norvell's Wednesday Press Conference

FSU goes full pads, and several Seminoles stand out.

David Visser

Video: Jaiden Lars-Woodbey, Others Defend FSU's COVID Safety

Numerous 'Noles are backing Norvell.

David Visser

New FSU DB Praises Star 'Nole Receiver

The Bulldog turned Seminole is learning fast.

David Visser

All Seminoles Podcast: Jeff Cameron Interview

ESPN Tallahassee's Jeff Cameron sat down with us to talk about many topics

Mike Settle

FSU DT Opts Out of 2020 Football Season

This could effect the depth chart in the trenches

Mike Settle