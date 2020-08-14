Transfers Making Early Impact on FSU’s Defense

Earlier this offseason I wrote something on how the new transfers could impact the FSU defense this season. That was more of a guessing game and it appears I may have sold them all short.

We’re a week into fall camp and three names have been specifically praised by Mike Norvell, Marcus Woodson and Adam Fuller and others. Those names are Meiko Dotson, Jarrian Jones and Fabien Lovett. All three of those were playing college football elsewhere last year but that hasn’t stopped them jumping right in and making a splash.

When asked about the two transfers in the secondary, defensive back coach Marcus Woodson had this to say.

"Those guys are really good in pressure situations. They learn quick. They're some guys that, you tell them once, they've got it."

Meiko Dotson’s name appears almost daily on twitter via Adam Fuller’s “Mission Takeaway” graphics for doing what he does best and that’s creating turnovers. He lead the nation in interceptions in his final season at FAU in 2019. Dotson himself mentioned just wanting to compete and earn his keep. I’d say so far he’s certainly doing that and then some.

Jarrian Jones has been mentioned by different teammates as being someone that brings a competitive edge and makes things harder for receivers and his position group. He comes in with a well established relationship between himself and this coaching staff. He specifically mentioned Mike Norvell and Marcus Woodson. Jones thinks he can come in and help the defense right away, he wants to help make it the best defense in the country.

Fabien Lovett came into a defensive tackle group that was deep and talented already. That didn’t stop the former Mississippi State Bulldog from coming to Tallahassee. He embraced that challenge and mentioned the level of competition as a main reason for coming to Florida State. Lovett could be looking at even more playing time with Jamarcus Chatman and Dennis Briggs Jr choosing to opt out of the 2020 season.

All three have stood out and caught the eye of coaches, teammates and media members. I don’t think that’s by accident either, if these guys weren’t ready to play right away then they wouldn’t be here. It’s early, so there’s no indication that any of them will start for the ‘Noles but they’re all certainly going to make earning a spot much tougher for their teammates.

Iron sharpens iron.