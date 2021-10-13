Treshaun Ward ranked as top running back in the country

One of the bright spots of Florida State's season has been the Seminoles' rushing attack. Running backs Jashaun Corbin and Treshaun Ward have consistently diced up the opposition on the ground. In total, the offense is averaging 207.8 rushing yards per game and has produced a 100-yard rusher in five of the first six contests.

According to Pro Football Focus, Treshaun Ward is the highest-graded running back in the country through the first half of the season.

The former walk-on has put in the work since his arrival in Tallahassee and it's paying off with some well-deserved recognition. Ward's rise started during the spring when he consistently made plays against the Seminoles' defense in open scrimmages and the spring game.

Despite being the second option to Corbin in Florida State's backfield, Ward has been impressive in 2021. He's compiled 49 attempts for 362 yards (7.4 YPC) and two touchdowns while catching 13 passes for another score. Two of the highlights of his season include a 65-yard scamper against Syracuse and a powerful run on third and two against North Carolina that helped Florida State run out the clock.

Following a career-best 12 carries for 77 yards against North Carolina, Ward will look to carry this momentum into the final six games of the regular season.

