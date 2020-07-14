AllSeminoles
FSU Offers Star Clemson RB's Little Brother: Scouting Report

David Visser

As the schedule currently stands, Clemson running back Travis Etienne is set to make his final trip to Tallahassee on October 10, when his Tigers will face Florida State. The Seminoles will be happy to see him leave after this, his senior season-- but they've seen plenty of his back, as he's often run away from the 'Noles to the tune of 269 yards over the years. And now FSU is embracing the old sports maxim: if you can't beat 'em, recruit their little brother. Okay, I just made that up, but you get the picture. 

Florida State offered Trevor Etienne on Monday, a 5'10, 200-pound running back from Jennings High School in Jennings, Louisiana. As a 2022 prospect, Etienne doesn't yet have a composite rank, but 247 Sports ranks him as a three-star talent, Louisiana's No. 13 player, and the nation's 34th best RB.

The Seminoles are already facing some serious competition for Etienne's signature. In addition to an offer from Clemson and now FSU, he also has offers from home-state LSU, along with Alabama, Georgia, Auburn, and Florida. His 2019 numbers are staggering: 2,365 yards and 31 rushing touchdowns. So don't be surprised when he grabs that fourth star. 

Etienne's film is a blast. He uses his ample physical gifts masterfully, feeling space and possessing the slick cutback ability to find it. A one-on-one open-field meeting with Etienne is a an exercise in futility for defenders. Even one-on-eleven matchups often don't workout too well for defenses. Etienne is also a tougher runner, using his hands well and administering effective stiff-arms when he's unable to juke would-be tacklers. 

