Is Trump's Expectation that Football Season will Begin On Time Realistic?

President Trump spoke with a host of professional sports commissioners today, and the early returns seem to be encouraging, specifically regarding the return of football. According to ESPN, he thinks the NFL season should commence, as scheduled, come September.

The NCAA was not in on the conference call, but given how interconnected everything is in the context of the coronavirus, it seems likely that professional and college sports would be in sync on this. So that could mean the Seminoles opening vs. West Virginia in Atlanta on September 5, as planned. Of course, we'd have to be back to "normal" well before then: teams will need fall camp to get into shape and prepare.

So while September 5 is five months from Sunday, practically speaking, we'd really have to be "back" in four months, at the latest. Will we be in a position where tens of thousands of people from all over should be traveling to a major metropolis and congregating? We all hope so, but time will tell.