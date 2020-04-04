AllSeminoles
Is Trump's Expectation that Football Season will Begin On Time Realistic?

David Visser

President Trump spoke with a host of professional sports commissioners today, and the early returns seem to be encouraging, specifically regarding the return of football. According to ESPN, he thinks the NFL season should commence, as scheduled, come September. 

The NCAA was not in on the conference call, but given how interconnected everything is in the context of the coronavirus, it seems likely that professional and college sports would be in sync on this. So that could mean the Seminoles opening vs. West Virginia in Atlanta on September 5, as planned. Of course, we'd have to be back to "normal" well before then: teams will need fall camp to get into shape and prepare.

So while September 5 is five months from Sunday, practically speaking, we'd really have to be "back" in four months, at the latest. Will we be in a position where tens of thousands of people from all over should be traveling to a major metropolis and congregating? We all hope so, but time will tell. 

FSU's Top Road Victories: Clemson 2013

A top-five showdown that no Florida State fan will ever forget.

Mike Settle

Mike Settle

FSU Basketball Signee Scottie Barnes Reacts to Being a First-Team Sports Illustrated All-American, with Video

More hardware for a hardwood star.

David Visser

Kent.Olsen

FSU AM: Florida State Recruiting Updates, & 'Nole Crowned Madden Champ

Here's your daily update on all things Florida State.

Chloe Cutchen

Latest Mock Draft: Cam Akers Going in Same Round, to Same Team, as Fellow Former FSU RB

An in-state start?

David Visser

FSU AM: Newest Mock Draft Has Akers in a Familiar Position, and Norvell Shows His Spear-It

Which former FSU RB is Akers comparable to, and where would you hang that spear if it was in your home?

Shawn Allen

Why FSU's Devin Vassell Could Be an NBA Draft Lottery Pick

Some think so-- breaking down his emergence to see why.

David Visser

FSU AM: Recruiting Dead Period Extended, Athletic Department Basketball Draft, and Track Claims Top Post Season Awards

The football recruiting dead period has been extended, and we drafted 3-on-3 basketball teams from a list of Seminole athletes.

Shawn Allen

We Draft Our 3-Man Hoops Teams from FSU Basketball, Football, Baseball Players

Time to play GM.

David Visser

What an Early Bowl Projection Suggests About FSU's 2020 Season

A big-name matchup in the big city.

David Visser

FSU AM: 4-Star OL Recruit Names Noles in Top-5, QB Commit Tells Him, 'You know the move'

Noles Crootin' Noles, and Large Human Beings (TM) Lifting Weights. It's an active time for FSU Football.

Shawn Allen