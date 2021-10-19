    • October 19, 2021
    Tuesday Practice Observations: Early preparations for UMass

    Two wide receivers stood out while Jordan Travis stays hot.
    The Florida State Seminoles held practice on Tuesday morning to prepare for game week against the Massachusetts Minutemen. NoleGameday was on hand to observe the session and we compiled a few notes below.

    - Good morning from FSU’s 1st practice of the week in prep for UMass. Colts scout here today. Atlanta Falcons are also in attendance.

    - Andrew Parchment with a gorgeous two-handed grab while in coverage showing off his hand strength and getting two feet in on the sideline.

    - Team drill starts off with a solid PBU by Brownlee on first down.

    - Kier Thomas just snagged an interception. He’s had a solid day so far and it’s only been 30 minutes.

    - Fabien Lovett just exploded through the line and got to the running back for a TFL. Norvell loves it.

    - True freshman Patrick Payton just had a nice rep and Jermaine Johnson comes over to him to give some extra tips.

    - Defensive tackle Tru Thompson had a nice rep up the middle getting his blocker off him.

    No image description

    - “I wanna rock” is the first choice of music today for outside team drill.

    - Once again like last week, Jordan Travis finds McClain over the corner for a big gain. These two keep connecting in practices.

    - Jordan Travis deep to Malik McClain and the freshman catches it while contested for a touchdown.

    - Jammie Robinson with a nice PBU and he gets some love from Norvell.

    - Jordan Young just ran a nasty deep route. It causes the DB to slip and he takes it for 6. Ron Dugans is loving it.

    - Jordan Travis finds Ontaria Wilson deep for six right on the money in the end zone.

    - Winners of the day: Jordan Young and Malik McClain. I thought overall though the defense brought the juice and energy lifting the practice. They came swinging.

