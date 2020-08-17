SI.com
AllSeminoles
HomeBasketballFootball
Search

A Pair of Former 'Noles Find New Homes

Dustin Franklin

A pair of former Seminoles have found new homes in the NFL, as Timmy Jernigan and Graham Gano have been signed to new teams, with one of them returning to the Sunshine State.

Jernigan, who spent the last three season with the Philadelphia Eagles, was picked up by the Jacsonville Jaguars. Prior to his stint in Philly, Jernigan spent a trio of seasons in Baltimore with the Ravens, and has collected 132 tackles in 71 career games played. Of those 132 tackles, 29 have been for a loss, and he has amassed 17.5 career sacks. While at FSU, Jernigan was a part of the 2013 BCS National Championship winning team, and won a Super Bowl in 2017 with the Eagles.

Former Carolina Panther Graham Gano was picked up by the New York Giants, as he gets reunited with General Manager Dave Gettleman. Gettleman was the GM in Carolina from 2013-2017, and in 2014 he signed Gano to a contract extension. The Panthers signed him to another extension in 2018, but due to an injury that caused him to miss the entire 2019 season, he was released last month. Before his seven seasons in Carolina, Gano spent time with the Washington Football Team, playing in the nation's capital from 2009-2011. For his career, Gano boasts an 82.1% success rate on field goals, and led the league in percentage in 2017 with a 96.7 mark. On extra points, Gano is successful 95.3% of the time, and has been named to the Pro Bowl once. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Reacting to FSU Football's Latest Schedule Change

The year of the ever-evolving schedule continues.

David Visser

3 'Noles Have Shot at 2019-2020 NBA Championship Rings

Seminoles in the hunt as the NBA Playoffs commence.

David Visser

New 2021 NFL Mock Draft: 4 'Noles Selected in First 3 Rounds

More pro 'Noles in the making.

David Visser

‘Noles WR Clarifies Statement on Leadership and Protocol: Reaction

The veteran play maker seems to be back on track

Mike Settle

Tracking ACC Players to Opt Out of 2020 Football Season

Keeping you posted on which conference players have decided against participating, including several Seminole foes.

David Visser

Scouting SI All-American Candidate & New FSU Football Commit

The Seminoles add their second receiver to the 2021 class.

David Visser

FSU AM: Fall Camp Recap, New Players Impact, & More

Here's a look at your daily FSU news.

Chloe Cutchen

Watch Mike Norvell Address FSU Players' Unrest

The Seminole head coach responds to a potentially divisive issue.

David Visser

by

PrincessP

Week One of FSU’s Fall Camp: What We’ve Learned

What can we take away just one week into football season?

Mike Settle

Transfers Making Early Impact on FSU’s Defense

Being new hasn’t stopped these players from standing out

Mike Settle