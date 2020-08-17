A Pair of Former 'Noles Find New Homes

A pair of former Seminoles have found new homes in the NFL, as Timmy Jernigan and Graham Gano have been signed to new teams, with one of them returning to the Sunshine State.

Jernigan, who spent the last three season with the Philadelphia Eagles, was picked up by the Jacsonville Jaguars. Prior to his stint in Philly, Jernigan spent a trio of seasons in Baltimore with the Ravens, and has collected 132 tackles in 71 career games played. Of those 132 tackles, 29 have been for a loss, and he has amassed 17.5 career sacks. While at FSU, Jernigan was a part of the 2013 BCS National Championship winning team, and won a Super Bowl in 2017 with the Eagles.

Former Carolina Panther Graham Gano was picked up by the New York Giants, as he gets reunited with General Manager Dave Gettleman. Gettleman was the GM in Carolina from 2013-2017, and in 2014 he signed Gano to a contract extension. The Panthers signed him to another extension in 2018, but due to an injury that caused him to miss the entire 2019 season, he was released last month. Before his seven seasons in Carolina, Gano spent time with the Washington Football Team, playing in the nation's capital from 2009-2011. For his career, Gano boasts an 82.1% success rate on field goals, and led the league in percentage in 2017 with a 96.7 mark. On extra points, Gano is successful 95.3% of the time, and has been named to the Pro Bowl once.