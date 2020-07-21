AllSeminoles
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

Two FSU Defensive Players Land on Another Award Watch List

Mike Settle

The Nagurski Award is presented yearly to the most outstanding defensive player in the country. Earlier today, the Football Writer's Association of America released their annual watch list for the award. The list included 98 players from around the country and featured two 'Noles and they're names we've seen mentioned with almost every award possible this off season, Marvin Wilson and Hamsah Nasirldeen. 

The Nagurski Award has been handed out every year since 1993 and despite having numerous worthy candidates, an FSU player has never brought the trophy back to Tallahassee. The award is named after legendary Minnesota Gopher and Chicago Bear, Bronco Nagurski. 

Seeing Nasirldeen and Wilson on these lists is standard procedure at this point. Both players are the most productive returning starters that the 'Noles have and we already know the kind of NFL future that is projected for Wilson. You could argue that Asante Samuel could also be mentioned as someone to watch but he's been snubbed already this off season. 

Nasirldeen is coming off a 2019 season that saw him accumulate, 61 solo tackles and two interceptions from the safety position before an injury sidelined him. Wilson is coming off of a season that saw him rack up 93 total tackles and 8.5 sacks. They'll have some serious competition if they want to become one of the finalists in December but it's certainly not out of the question for Florida State to add a new shiny trophy to it's case over at the Moore Athletic Center. 

Check back here at All Seminoles, for more updates like this. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

FSU Star DT Added to Another Award Watch List

Marvin Wilson among preseason watch list for the coveted Outland Trophy.

Dustin Franklin

Top-3 Shooting Guard Chooses FSU

The Seminoles poach a Peach State prospect.

David Visser

SWAC Suspends Fall Football Season

A number of HBCUs are looking instead to compete in the spring.

David Visser

FSU AM: SI's All-ACC Team, Recruiting Updates, & More

Here's a look at your daily FSU news.

Chloe Cutchen

FSU Hoops Makes Top 9 for Milwaukee Prospect

The Seminoles are after a talent from America's Dairyland.

David Visser

One 'Nole Included, One Snubbed from Thorpe Award Watch List

Could FSU see its third winner of this honor?

David Visser

SI Publishers Unveil All-ACC Preseason Football Team

Definite talent in an indefinite season.

David Visser

Rising Class of '22 DL Earns FSU Offer: Scouting Report

Defensive lineman Eston Harris Jr. adds Florida State to growing list of offers.

Dustin Franklin

FSU AM: Elite TE Interested & More Robby Martin Highlights

An elite tight end prospect interested in visiting FSU, Robby Martin summer league highlights, a look at The Tuck, & beach volleyball victory.

Dustin Franklin

Elite TE Sees Change at FSU, Wants to Visit: Scouting Report

The Seminoles are on the short list of prospective visits for a top-tier talent.

David Visser