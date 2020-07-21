Two FSU Defensive Players Land on Another Award Watch List

The Nagurski Award is presented yearly to the most outstanding defensive player in the country. Earlier today, the Football Writer's Association of America released their annual watch list for the award. The list included 98 players from around the country and featured two 'Noles and they're names we've seen mentioned with almost every award possible this off season, Marvin Wilson and Hamsah Nasirldeen.

The Nagurski Award has been handed out every year since 1993 and despite having numerous worthy candidates, an FSU player has never brought the trophy back to Tallahassee. The award is named after legendary Minnesota Gopher and Chicago Bear, Bronco Nagurski.

Seeing Nasirldeen and Wilson on these lists is standard procedure at this point. Both players are the most productive returning starters that the 'Noles have and we already know the kind of NFL future that is projected for Wilson. You could argue that Asante Samuel could also be mentioned as someone to watch but he's been snubbed already this off season.

Nasirldeen is coming off a 2019 season that saw him accumulate, 61 solo tackles and two interceptions from the safety position before an injury sidelined him. Wilson is coming off of a season that saw him rack up 93 total tackles and 8.5 sacks. They'll have some serious competition if they want to become one of the finalists in December but it's certainly not out of the question for Florida State to add a new shiny trophy to it's case over at the Moore Athletic Center.

