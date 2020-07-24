AllSeminoles
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

Two ‘Noles Featured on Maxwell Award Watch List

Mike Settle

As we’ve seen every day the last two weeks, it’s award watch list season. Today, two of the most recognizable names in the Florida State football program were named to the watch list of one of the most recognizable awards in the country. Marvin Wilson and Tamorrion Terry were names to the Maxwell Award watch list. 

Seminoles.com broke the story this afternoon.

Wilson, had an impressive 2019 with 44 tackles and 5 sacks. He was also an All-American. Terry led FSU with 60 catches, 1188 yards receiving and nine touchdowns. 

The Maxwell Award is a lot like the Heisman trophy, it’s not position specific and is given to the best overall player in college football. When you think of FSU in 2020 these two are the most deserving of being in that conversation. Both Terry and Wilson decided to return to Tallahassee for one more season and the first one under head coach Mike Norvell. 

 The ‘Noles have made an impressive number of watch lists this offseason which you can read about here. 

Bednarik Award- Hamsah Nasirildeen, Marvin Wilson
Doak Walker Award- Jashaun Corbin
Biletnikoff Award– Tamorrion Terry
Thorpe Award— Hamsah Nasirildeen
Nagurski Trophy— Hamsah Nasirildeen, Marvin Wilson
Outland Trophy– Marvin Wilson
Wuerffel Award– Jaiden Lars-Woodbey

Check back here with us at All Seminoles for more updates like this one.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Elite DE Commits to FSU: Reaction

The ‘Noles get one from the Bayou State

Mike Settle

by

Dustin Franklin

ACC May Add Conference Games, Retain Rivalries

How a season unlike any other may look.

David Visser

FSU Hoops Extends Offer to 'Bama Prospect: Scouting Report

The Seminoles are after a big man from the Pittsburgh of the South.

David Visser

FSU AM: New Football Commitment, Offers, Scouting, & More

Here's a look at your daily FSU news.

Chloe Cutchen

Pair of 'Noles Make Another All-American Team

The honors just keep on coming.

David Visser

by

David Visser

FSU Defender Makes Wuerffel Trophy Watch List

A Seminole leader is recognized for his role.

David Visser

Two Transfers Granted Immediate Eligibility Waiver for FSU

The former Mississippi State duo can play right away in Tallahassee

Mike Settle

FSU Offers Elite Safety from Texas: Scouting Report

LSU commit and blue-chip safety Bryan Allen Jr. adds FSU to his offer list.

Dustin Franklin

FSU AM: More Football Honors, 'Cuse Update, Hoops Interview

Another pair of football honors, an update for the Syracuse game, an interview with new hoops recruit, & other FSU news.

Dustin Franklin

Syracuse to Host FSU in Empty Carrier Dome

The Orange will welcome the Seminoles-- but no fans will follow suit.

David Visser

by

Dustin Franklin