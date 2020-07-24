Two ‘Noles Featured on Maxwell Award Watch List

As we’ve seen every day the last two weeks, it’s award watch list season. Today, two of the most recognizable names in the Florida State football program were named to the watch list of one of the most recognizable awards in the country. Marvin Wilson and Tamorrion Terry were names to the Maxwell Award watch list.

Seminoles.com broke the story this afternoon.

Redshirt junior wide receiver Tamorrion Terry and senior defensive tackle Marvin Wilson were named to the Maxwell Award Watch List Friday. The award is given to the college player of the year by the Maxwell Football Club. The Maxwell Award has been presented since 1937 and will name its 84 winner in 2020. FSU quarterback Charlie Ward won the Maxwell Award in 1993, the only Seminole to take home the prize.

Wilson, had an impressive 2019 with 44 tackles and 5 sacks. He was also an All-American. Terry led FSU with 60 catches, 1188 yards receiving and nine touchdowns.

The Maxwell Award is a lot like the Heisman trophy, it’s not position specific and is given to the best overall player in college football. When you think of FSU in 2020 these two are the most deserving of being in that conversation. Both Terry and Wilson decided to return to Tallahassee for one more season and the first one under head coach Mike Norvell.

The ‘Noles have made an impressive number of watch lists this offseason which you can read about here.

Bednarik Award- Hamsah Nasirildeen, Marvin Wilson

Doak Walker Award- Jashaun Corbin

Biletnikoff Award– Tamorrion Terry

Thorpe Award— Hamsah Nasirildeen

Nagurski Trophy— Hamsah Nasirildeen, Marvin Wilson

Outland Trophy– Marvin Wilson

Wuerffel Award– Jaiden Lars-Woodbey

