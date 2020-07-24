Two ‘Noles Featured on Maxwell Award Watch List
Mike Settle
As we’ve seen every day the last two weeks, it’s award watch list season. Today, two of the most recognizable names in the Florida State football program were named to the watch list of one of the most recognizable awards in the country. Marvin Wilson and Tamorrion Terry were names to the Maxwell Award watch list.
Seminoles.com broke the story this afternoon.
Wilson, had an impressive 2019 with 44 tackles and 5 sacks. He was also an All-American. Terry led FSU with 60 catches, 1188 yards receiving and nine touchdowns.
The Maxwell Award is a lot like the Heisman trophy, it’s not position specific and is given to the best overall player in college football. When you think of FSU in 2020 these two are the most deserving of being in that conversation. Both Terry and Wilson decided to return to Tallahassee for one more season and the first one under head coach Mike Norvell.
The ‘Noles have made an impressive number of watch lists this offseason which you can read about here.
Bednarik Award- Hamsah Nasirildeen, Marvin Wilson
Doak Walker Award- Jashaun Corbin
Biletnikoff Award– Tamorrion Terry
Thorpe Award— Hamsah Nasirildeen
Nagurski Trophy— Hamsah Nasirildeen, Marvin Wilson
Outland Trophy– Marvin Wilson
Wuerffel Award– Jaiden Lars-Woodbey
