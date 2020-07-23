AllSeminoles
Two Transfers Granted Immediate Eligibility Waiver for FSU

Mike Settle

Mike Norvell and his staff got some more positive news on Thursday afternoon. To go along with landing a commit at a position of need, the ‘Noles got the news that transfers Fabien Lovett and Jarrion Jones would be eligible to play immediately. 

Both Jones and Lovett come to Tallahassee from Mississippi State, the duo entered the transfer portal shortly after insensitive tweets from new head coach Mike Leach. 

While the defensive side of the ball is returning a lot of production, both have the opportunity to see significant minutes and snaps during the 2020 football season. Lovett started 13 games as a redshirt freshman last year and Jones got one start but appeared in 11 games. 

Seminoles.com broke the news and FSU head coach Mike Norvell had this to say. 

The defense has certainly underperformed the last three seasons but with an influx of transfers and returning starters this could be the season the flips it around. Lovett has to potential to enter the defensive tackle rotation with Marvin Wilson, Cory Durden and Robert Cooper. Jones will have a tough hill to climb against a deep secondary but brings experience against the toughest conference in college football. 

