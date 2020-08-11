Update from the ACC Regarding Fall Sports

With the Big 10 and Pac-12 announcing their plans to hold off on football plans until the spring, a contrasting statement came out of the ACC today.

The ACC has announced their intention to continue monitoring the situation on a day-to-day basis, and no plans to cancel fall football due to COVID-19 is in the works just yet.

The full statement reads as follows:

"The ACC will continue to make decisions based on medical advice, inclusive of our Medical Advisory Group, local and state health guidelines, and do so in a way that appropriately coincides with our universities' academic missions.

The safety of our students, staff, and overall campus communities will always be our top priority, and we are pleased with the protocols being administered on our 15 campuses. We will continue to follow our process that has been in place for months and has served us well.

We understand the need to stay flexible and be prepared to adjust as medical information and the landscape evolves."

While that's not a definitive stance, it's about as much hope that fans can expect in these ever developing times.

This quote from the conference comes a day after CBS Sports reported an unofficial quote from a league source that echoed the desire to push forward toward a season, despite multiple other conferences and leagues pausing, or even flat out canceling their 2020 campaigns.

This situation could change by the minute, and All Seminoles will be sure to keep you up to date on the latest news.