Updates on FSU's 2022 QB Commit & a WR Target

As you now know, Florida State has halted recruiting-- but it still has players committed, and one of the biggest names pledged to the Seminoles is that of 2022 quarterback Chad Mascoe. A four-star prospect from Thomasville, Georgia, who attends IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, Mascoe (6'0, 220) committed to the 'Noles at the end of August last year during a visit to campus and made another unofficial trip to Tallahassee the following month.

But just because FSU isn't hosting recruits right now doesn't mean that we aren't talking to them. Recently, Sports Illustrated's Director of Football Recruiting, John Garcia, was down at IMG, and he caught up with Mascoe. Here's what Garcia learned from chatting with him:

Seeing Mascoe healthy and squatting over 400 pounds on the same knee that caused him to miss so much of 2019 was a welcomed sight. On the recruiting trail, he's still committed to Florida State despite its coaching change and has spoken to Mike Norvell since his hire. He would like to get back to Tallahassee to learn more of the new plan at FSU while increasing the frequency of communication and could make the trip during spring break. Tennessee, Georgia and Georgia Tech are still involved and each could get a visit later this year.

Garcia also caught up with 2021 IMG receiver Malik McClain (6'5, 195), who has an offer from the Seminoles. Here's what he had to say:

The Alabama native and towering wide receiver is the prospect folks on campus seem to be buzzing most about. A teammate says he can stretch the field with great speed while a staff member commented on his catch radius. A lanky 6-foot-4 frame makes him hard to miss. Maryland hosted him most recently and it made a strong first impression although McClain is wide open with his timeline and list of programs to consider. Florida State and Alabama . . . are a pair of programs that look poised to move up his list whenever it forms.

