New Video of FSU QB Commit from Jacksonville's ESPN Camp

David Visser

Just over a week ago, 2021 Florida State quarterback commit Luke Altmyer earned an invitation to the next Under Armour All-America Game, joining several other prominent Seminoles. This past weekend, he showed some flashes as to how that prestigious invite came to be. 

And he did so right down the road from his future home in Tallahassee. Altmyer (6'2, 195) was one of many prospects to attend the Jacksonville Elite Underclassmen Showcase, the first event of its kind since the coronavirus pandemic caused shutdowns all over the world, and Sports Illustrated was there to grab some quick video segments. These aren't long clips, but they are a lot closer views than you typically get from a prospect's high school highlights. 

To begin, let's check out Altmyer's arm (he's No. 35, in the middle). 

Alright, so there's a lot to like here. In just a few tosses, Altmyer shows why he's a blue-chip recruit. First, he has a nice, high, over-the-top delivery-- and he does so by carrying his shoulders high. When you're Matt Safford and get taken first overall in the NFL Draft, you get to play around with all kinds of different arm slots. But for Altmyer's current level, this is what you want to see. I also like that, even though he's just playing catch, he changes his focus a bit, like looking off receivers is already ingrained. I'd like to see more consistency with how high he holds the ball, but again, this sample size is quite low.

On to a footwork video. 

This is mostly positive. Altmyer chops his feet well, and while there's a bit of wasted lateral movement as he changes direction, he's ahead of where most prospects are, at this stage. 

