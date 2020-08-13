Video: Jaiden Lars-Woodbey, Others Defend FSU's COVID Safety

Florida State football coach Mike Norvell hosted an atypical press conference earlier today, when he addressed complaints presented by some of his players regarding Florida State football's handling of the coronavirus pandemic during fall camp and with a modified season opening in just 30 days.

As I noted in that piece, Norvell's remarks were followed by press availability with a pair of Seminole defenders, Joshua Kaindoh and Jaiden Lars-Woodbey. Lars-Woodbey, who's already established himself as a leader of this FSU squad, was especially outspoken in favor of the steps the program has taken on behalf of its players' safety.

As you can see in the video above, Lars-Woodbey praises the members of Florida State's athletic training staff. He says they are "doing everything in their power" to keep the 'Noles healthy, adding "I have a lot of trust in them."

Says Lars-Woodbey, "if we want to play football, then we have to follow the proper protocol." That protocol, he details, involves wearing masks, temperature checks, answering questions, face shields at practice, social distancing, and proper hand hygiene.

Lars-Woodbey specifically lauds the program's leadership, insisting that there's been "great communication on Coach Norvell's part." And while criticism from players will always command attention, several Seminoles joined Lars-Woodbey in voicing their support for the program and the efforts it's taken to keep its athletes safe. As always, social media was their platform of choice, and we've assembled a collection of their tweets below, beginning with Lars-Woodbey and followed by a plethora of his teammates.