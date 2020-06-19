AllSeminoles
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

FSU AM: Recruiting Updates, New Uniforms, & More

Chloe Cutchen

Football 

FSU football's Twitter account featured Warrick Dunn as their Seminole Legend, pointing out the fact that he was a 1st round draft pick and the NFL Man of the Year. 

Coach Marcus Woodson shared that defensive back Travis Jay was an academic all-star for the week, mentioning his hard work in class and on the field. 

The 'Noles announced that the white numbers are making a comeback on the 2020 jerseys, and posted a video unveiling the new uniforms. 

And Dustin Franklin dives into how an annual ACC event is being altered in response to the Coronavirus. 

Football Recruiting 

Mitchell Evans, a 3-star tight end out of Ohio announced that he has been offered by the 'Noles. FSU makes the 6th offer Evans has been extended thus far. 

Raleek Brown, a 4-star running back from California has also been extended an offer from Florida State. 

Baseball 

FSU baseball shared a throwback Thursday from their win over Stanford in the 1999 College World Series. Check out the quick recap from that great game. 

FSU baseball also shared a list of the collegiate teams that many of their athletes will be playing for this summer. 

Softball

FSU softball announced that seniors Caylan Arnold, Cassidy Davis, Dani Morgan and Anna Shelnutt will be returning for the 2021 season. 

Women's Basketball 

Happy birthday to one of FSU's newest, Sara Bejedi.

Track and Field 

FSU's track and field is recognizing Lacy Janson, a champion pole vaulter, for their Throwback Thursday post. 

Golf 

Brooks Koepka and Daniel Berger are back for more golf today at the RBC Heritage. 

General Athletics 

An FSU school record was made with 301 student-athletes being named to the ACC Academic Honor Roll. The swimming and diving teams led with 58 of their athletes being selected, while the football team was represented by 39 players. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

FSU's Marvin Wilson Reacts to Low ESPN Draft Forecast

Even more motivation for the Seminoles' senior leader.

Mike Settle

by

Mike Settle

Annual ACC Football Event Altered Due to COVID-19

The 2020 ACC Kickoff will be held virtually, rather than in-person.

Dustin Franklin

FSU Football Unveils Change To Home Jersey

‘Noles fans sure were excited about this one

Mike Settle

FSU AM: College Football HOF Nominees, Hoops News, & More

Three 'Noles nominated for the CFB Hall of Fame, the football team's record against Conference USA, hoops players projected high in the NBA Draft, and more.

Dustin Franklin

by

David Visser

FSU AM: Hoops & Football Return News, Defensive Line Praise

Positive outlook for the return of college athletics, FSU football's record vs. the SEC, the Seminole DL praised, Koumadje honored, & other 'Noles news.

Dustin Franklin

College Basketball Cleared for Summer Activities by NCAA

Men's and women's hoops gets a similar nod as football.

David Visser

NCAA Approves Summer Schedule for Return to Football

Featuring dates tied specifically to Florida State's current schedule.

David Visser

FSU Football's History vs. Southeastern Conference

Florida State boasts a winning record against what's often the nation's top conference.

David Visser

by

David Visser

FSU Offers '22 Defensive Tackle: Scouting Report

Zxavian Harris from Mississippi adds FSU to growing list of offers.

Dustin Franklin

Florida State Hoops' Home Record Best Nationally of Late

FSU basketball's record at the Tuck tops the country since 2016.

Mitch Schmidt