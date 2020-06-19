FSU AM: Recruiting Updates, New Uniforms, & More

Football

FSU football's Twitter account featured Warrick Dunn as their Seminole Legend, pointing out the fact that he was a 1st round draft pick and the NFL Man of the Year.

Coach Marcus Woodson shared that defensive back Travis Jay was an academic all-star for the week, mentioning his hard work in class and on the field.

The 'Noles announced that the white numbers are making a comeback on the 2020 jerseys, and posted a video unveiling the new uniforms.

And Dustin Franklin dives into how an annual ACC event is being altered in response to the Coronavirus.

Football Recruiting

Mitchell Evans, a 3-star tight end out of Ohio announced that he has been offered by the 'Noles. FSU makes the 6th offer Evans has been extended thus far.

Raleek Brown, a 4-star running back from California has also been extended an offer from Florida State.

Baseball

FSU baseball shared a throwback Thursday from their win over Stanford in the 1999 College World Series. Check out the quick recap from that great game.

FSU baseball also shared a list of the collegiate teams that many of their athletes will be playing for this summer.

Softball

FSU softball announced that seniors Caylan Arnold, Cassidy Davis, Dani Morgan and Anna Shelnutt will be returning for the 2021 season.

Women's Basketball

Happy birthday to one of FSU's newest, Sara Bejedi.

Track and Field

FSU's track and field is recognizing Lacy Janson, a champion pole vaulter, for their Throwback Thursday post.

Golf

Brooks Koepka and Daniel Berger are back for more golf today at the RBC Heritage.

General Athletics

An FSU school record was made with 301 student-athletes being named to the ACC Academic Honor Roll. The swimming and diving teams led with 58 of their athletes being selected, while the football team was represented by 39 players.