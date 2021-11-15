WATCH: Cam McDonald celebrates with turnover chain

Saturday night went from near heartbreak to a raucous celebration in Tallahassee. Florida State trailed rival Miami by eight points in the fourth quarter before rallying to take the lead with less than 30 seconds remaining. The Seminoles would go on to defeat the Hurricanes, 31-28, for the first time since 2016. It was also head coach Mike Norvell's first victory in the rivalry after missing the matchup last season due to testing positive for COVID-19.

It was a passionate game. Both teams met briefly at midfield prior to the fourth quarter for a shoving match after the Hurricanes began to step on the logo at midfield. There were turnovers, big hits, and plenty of big plays. While Florida State and Miami aren't at the level they were when this series was at its peak, this is another storied chapter in the rivalry.

Following the victory, the Seminoles stormed the field in jubilation. Not only did they rally to beat the Hurricanes but the win also kept their bowl hopes alive for another week. Players and coaches snapped photos while fans made their way onto the field at Doak Campbell Stadium to celebrate for nearly an hour following the game.

The postgame celebration provided a few signature moments. There was none better than veteran tight end walking around the sideline with a replica of Miami's turnover chain around his neck. If you'll notice, the chain is upside down while McDonald flashes the classic "U" down symbol. Check it out below

