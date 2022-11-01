WATCH: Deion Sander's epic reaction to being tied with Lee Corso in INTs at Florida State

College Gameday has been providing FCS teams with more exposure over the past few years. The popular college football show has been hosted at eight FCS matchups since 2014, including this past weekend when Jackson State took on Southern for its homecoming game.

READ MORE: Florida State Seminoles release Depth Chart for rivalry matchup with Miami

As expected, third-year head coach and energetic personality, Deion Sanders, was one of the highlights as the Gameday crew previewed games around the country.

During the course of Sanders' time on air, host Rece Davis pulled an interesting stat out of his hat. While speaking about Lee Corso, who missed the episode due to an illness, Davis revealed that the two Florida State legends are actually tied with one another on the all-time interception list.

An intriguing look into Seminole history. Corso intercepted 14 passes from 1953-56 while Sanders recorded 14 picks in garnet and gold from 1985-88. However, that doesn't even tie them for first in program history.

Terrell Buckley came away with 21 interceptions in just three seasons from 1989-91. Monk Bonasorte edged out Corso and Sanders with 15 picks from 1977-80.

When Davis revealed the factoid to Sanders, he had an epic reaction.

"You know, we really wish that Lee Corso were here. We know he's dealing with some health issues," Rece Davis said to Sanders. "You know who you're tied with on the all-time interception list in Tallahassee?"

"You're joking! Are you kidding me? Are you kidding me? Oh my god," Sanders replied. "But you know what, that means they, you know, they didn't throw at me like that, to be honest with you (laughs)."

Check out the moment below.

READ MORE: Florida State leaves RB Cedric Baxter Jr. with a decision to make

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the season.

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook