WATCH: Florida State's Jarvis Brownlee records 70-yard pick-six

Florida State is taking on the Massachusetts Minutemen inside of Doak Campbell Stadium today. Through the first half, it's been another dominating effort by the Seminoles who lead 38-3 at the break. The offense has been clicking on the ground and the defense is coming up with timely stops.

Prior to the end of the second quarter, UMass was in solid field position across midfield after a kick-off return. After working inside of the Florida State 40, it looked like the Minutemen were in position to get points. Instead, the Seminoles turned them away again.

Redshirt freshman cornerback Jarvis Brownlee jumped a route and made an athletic play on the football before returning it all the way for a pick-six. It was another massive play for the defense to get off the field. Earlier in the game, Jammie Robinson intercepted a pass in the end zone to stall a Massachusetts drive.

Check out the play below.

