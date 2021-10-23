    • October 23, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballRecruitingBasketballPro NolesSI TIX
    Search
    Publish date:

    WATCH: Florida State's Jarvis Brownlee records 70-yard pick-six

    What a play from the redshirt freshman cornerback.
    Author:

    Florida State is taking on the Massachusetts Minutemen inside of Doak Campbell Stadium today. Through the first half, it's been another dominating effort by the Seminoles who lead 38-3 at the break. The offense has been clicking on the ground and the defense is coming up with timely stops.

    Prior to the end of the second quarter, UMass was in solid field position across midfield after a kick-off return. After working inside of the Florida State 40, it looked like the Minutemen were in position to get points. Instead, the Seminoles turned them away again.

    Redshirt freshman cornerback Jarvis Brownlee jumped a route and made an athletic play on the football before returning it all the way for a pick-six. It was another massive play for the defense to get off the field. Earlier in the game, Jammie Robinson intercepted a pass in the end zone to stall a Massachusetts drive.

    Check out the play below.

    No image description

    What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands and don't miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by signing up for our FREE newsletter that will have breaking news sent straight to your email inbox!

    Follow Dustin Lewis on Twitter

    Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook

    Screen Shot 2021-10-23 at 1.44.49 PM
    Football

    WATCH: Florida State's Jarvis Brownlee records 70-yard pick-six

    29 seconds ago
    USATSI_16889449
    Football

    LIVE UPDATES: Florida State Seminoles vs. UMass Minutemen

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_17004369
    Basketball

    Former 'Nole Scottie Barnes dominates in win over Boston Celtics

    12 hours ago
    Capture
    Pro Noles

    WATCH: Rams star Cam Akers making strides in return from injury

    Oct 22, 2021
    USATSI_16827430 (1)
    Football

    NoleGameday Staff Score Predictions: Florida State vs. Massachusetts

    Oct 22, 2021
    Capture
    Pro Noles

    Dr. Myron Rolle helping less fortunate in Zambia

    Oct 21, 2021
    Capture
    Recruiting

    FSU commits/top targets in HSFB action: Oct. 21-23

    Oct 21, 2021
    USATSI_16885849
    Pro Noles

    Jameis Winston leads NFL QBs in multiple statistics

    Oct 21, 2021