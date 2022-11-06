WATCH: Florida State's memorable celebration after taking down Miami

There was plenty to celebrate on Saturday night as Florida State buried the Miami Hurricanes with a 45-3 victory on the road. Not only did the Seminoles take down their rival in humiliating fashion, but the team also guaranteed itself a trip to the postseason for the first time since 2019.

READ MORE: Recruits react to Florida State's run-away rivalry win over Miami

Two years ago, Florida State traveled to Miami without its head coach and was shut down, 52-10. It was evident from kick-off that the Seminoles were focused for this matchup with an eye on getting revenge. The team did just that and this game wasn't even close by halftime.

With that being said, it was encouraging to see FSU come out of the locker room and continue to handle an overmatched opponent. Miami was the first team that the Seminoles held out of the end zone this year, the third such occurrence for the Hurricanes.

Following the game, Florida State put on a memorable celebration in the locker room. The Seminoles broke out victory cigars (which they could've lit at halftime) and much more.

Check out the celebration below.

Florida State returns to action next Saturday against Syracuse at 8 p.m. on the ACC Network.

READ MORE: Florida State leaves RB Cedric Baxter Jr. with a decision to make



Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the season.

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook