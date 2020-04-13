Watch FSU Great Deion Sanders 'On The Corner' with Aeneas Williams

Happy Easter! We here at All Seminoles sincerely hope you're having a great -- although likely unconventional -- holiday. If attending church is typically in your plans, you may have had to make some adjustments, and for many, that has meant taking in a virtual service.

Well if you were wanting to inject a little Florida State sports into your Easter, a couple of the best defensive backs in NFL history have you covered (get it?). FSU legend Deion Sanders and Southern star Aeneas Williams patrolled secondaries in the League during the same era, as Primetime was drafted in 1989 and Williams in 1991. They each made eight Pro Bowls during their pro careers, with Sanders a nine-time first-team All-Pro selection and Williams a four-time honoree.

Sanders and Williams each played 14 seasons (an incredible number for a DB), and combined for 108 interceptions and 31 touchdowns. Sanders was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2011, while Williams earned enshrinement in 2014.

After football, Williams became the founding pastor of Spirit Church outside St. Louis, and he recently hosted Sanders as an online guest in his "On The Corner" series. Nobody has ever accused Prime of reticence, and he doesn't disappoint here. The two friends, who share significant mutual respect for each other, speak for the better part of 90 minutes, covering myriad topics on and off the field, with stories, personal reflections, and words of encouragement during these difficult times.

You can check out the full video here.