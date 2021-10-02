October 2, 2021
WATCH: FSU's Ryan Fitzgerald hits game winning kick

Fitzgerald gave the Seminoles their first win of the season.
Florida State (1-4, 1-2 ACC) found itself in a dogfight this week versus Syracuse (3-2, 0-1 ACC).

After a sound start to the game defensively for both teams, the offenses seemed to find rhythm when it mattered most.

While leading Syracuse 30-27, Florida State had possession of the ball with ten minutes to go. A scoring drive here by the ‘Noles could’ve put this one out of reach and have FSU victorious for the first time this season. However, on the fourth play of the drive, Jordan Travis’ pass was intercepted at FSU’s 31 yard line.

Syracuse went on to tie the game at 30-30 with just five minutes remaining.

Both Florida State and Syracuse failed to score on their following drives. Syracuse punted the ball away to Florida State with 1:01 remaining. Florida State needed some big plays to get into field goal range quickly. Luckily for ‘Noles, Jordan Travis came through twice on two huge scrambles that gained 58 yards combined. 

With the ball on the middle hash of the 13 yard line, Ryan Fitzgerald lined up for the game winning 34 yard field goal. The Orange attempted to ice Fitzgerald, who missed an extra point earlier in the game. The icing strategy did not pay off for Syracuse and Fitzgerald split the uprights to give Florida State their first win of the season.

 

 

