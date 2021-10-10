WATCH: Jordan Travis adds to Florida State's sod cemetery

One of Florida State’s best, and most motivating, traditions is its Sod Cemetery. Saturday’s 35-25 win against North Carolina led to FSU adding a welcomed addition to the much-celebrated tradition.

Florida State entered the game against North Carolina as a three score underdog. Not many expected them to go to Chapel Hill and get the win.

Not only did FSU win, they dominated much of the game against a team that was a preseason top 10 team. The win, which ended a 6 game losing streak away from Tallahassee, was celebrated by Jordan Travis doing the honors of digging up part of the field from Kennan Stadium.

There probably isn’t a player that deserved that honor more than Jordan. He played one heck of a game, as he was 11 of 13 for 145 yards and 3 touchdowns through the air, while running for 121 yards and 2 touchdowns. It was his smart decisions, and ability to keep ahead of the chains on the ground, that helped the offense play their best game of the season.

Take a look at Travis proudly dig up that field in Chapel Hill.