WATCH: Mike Norvell, coordinators recap Florida State's second preseason scrimmage

The coaching staff came out of Saturday night pleased with how the Seminoles handled a week of adversity.

The Seminoles finished off their third week of preseason camp with their second and final scrimmage of the preseason. Following the exhibition, head coach Mike Norvell, offensive coordinator Alex Atkins, defensive coordinator Adam Fuller, and special teams coordinator John Papuchis spoke with the media.

NoleGameday was in attendance for the press conference and you can watch Norvell, Fuller, and Atkins recap the scrimmage below.

Head Coach Mike Norvell

Defensive Coordinator Adam Fuller:

Offensive Coordinator Alex Atkins:

Special Teams Coordinator John Papuchis

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout fall camp.

