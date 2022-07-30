Skip to main content

WATCH: Sights and Sounds from Florida State's third practice of the fall

The Seminoles donned shells for the first time this preseason on Friday.

Florida State was back on the practice field on Friday afternoon for its third practice of the fall. The Seminoles put on the shells for the first time in a session that featured plenty of energy and competitiveness. The media had the opportunity to film and take photos during three of the first four practice periods. NoleGameday was in attendance for the practice and we've compiled a highlight video below.

READ MORE: First Day of Fall Camp Observations for Florida State

Here are a few various clips from Twitter that we were unable to include in the above clip.

Malik McClain and Johnny Wilson:

Bless Harris and the offensive line:

True freshman tight end Jerrale Powers:

Report: Florida State among multiple teams expected to join SEC

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout fall practice.

