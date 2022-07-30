WATCH: Sights and Sounds from Florida State's third practice of the fall

Florida State was back on the practice field on Friday afternoon for its third practice of the fall. The Seminoles put on the shells for the first time in a session that featured plenty of energy and competitiveness. The media had the opportunity to film and take photos during three of the first four practice periods. NoleGameday was in attendance for the practice and we've compiled a highlight video below.

Here are a few various clips from Twitter that we were unable to include in the above clip.

Malik McClain and Johnny Wilson:

Bless Harris and the offensive line:

True freshman tight end Jerrale Powers:

