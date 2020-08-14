SI.com
AllSeminoles
HomeBasketballFootball
Search

Watch Mike Norvell Respond to Issue with FSU Players

David Visser

Florida State is preparing for its first scrimmage of fall camp, coming up tomorrow evening. Scrimmages are invaluable evaluation and teaching tools; as tight end Camren McDonald put it, "iron sharpens iron." Of course, ostensibly, scrimmages involve a team split, playing against itself. That'll be the case for the Seminoles in Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday night-- but does it also reflect the state of the 'Nole locker room?

That was the big question surrounding the team heading into today's coaches and players media availability session, after yesterday's apparent rift between some players and the program regarding COVID-19 concerns. 

Head coach Mike Norvell was asked about the issue, specifically if he'd spoken with the players involved, and his response was quite curt: "No. I haven't." 

Next question.

The topic was revisited later, as Norvell was asked if his team was still on the same page. Again, he opted for brevity: "This team is on the same page. That's where I'll leave it." 

With regard to actual football, Norvell said the team worked situationally today, and that would also be a point of emphasis in Saturday's scrimmage. Specifically, he mentioned overtime and third-down scenarios, as well as two-minute drills. Norvell also said the "defense was dominant today," and said that he's "really excited about what [he's] seeing from [their] specialists." 

On offense, Norvell spoke about the quarterback competition, mentioning his two freshmen, Chubba Purdy and Tate Rodemaker, first: "The two freshmen are coming along . . . absolutely embracing this process."

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Watch Mike Norvell Address FSU Players' Unrest

The Seminole head coach responds to a potentially divisive issue.

David Visser

by

PrincessP

More on How FSU Football Fan Policy Could Look Come Fall

New prospective protocols aim for safety-- but are they realistic?

David Visser

by

Foundryman20

FSU AM: Football COVID Safety, 'Nole Legend Feature, & More

Here's a look at your daily FSU news.

Chloe Cutchen

FSU QB James Blackman on Unitas Golden Arm Award Watch List

A nod to a Seminole signal-caller.

David Visser

Highlights from Mike Norvell's Wednesday Press Conference

FSU goes full pads, and several Seminoles stand out.

David Visser

Video: Jaiden Lars-Woodbey, Others Defend FSU's COVID Safety

Numerous 'Noles are backing Norvell.

David Visser

New FSU DB Praises Star 'Nole Receiver

The Bulldog turned Seminole is learning fast.

David Visser

All Seminoles Podcast: Jeff Cameron Interview

ESPN Tallahassee's Jeff Cameron sat down with us to talk about many topics

Mike Settle

FSU DT Opts Out of 2020 Football Season

This could effect the depth chart in the trenches

Mike Settle

FSU AM: Norvell Presser Highlights, Cameron Podcast, & More

Here's a look at your daily FSU news.

Chloe Cutchen