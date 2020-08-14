Week One of FSU’s Fall Camp: What We’ve Learned

We’re one week into the Mike Norvell era at Florida State. Sometimes that week has felt like a whole year wrapped up in seven days. But there’s a lot we can take away just from interviews with coaches and players. We haven’t gotten the chance to see practice due the Covid-19 pandemic but since we’re one day away from FSU’s first scrimmage what’s take a look at what we’ve learned so far.

The secondary is DEEP

It’s fair to say we had a suspicion this would be the case but it’s starting to become a clear reality. The defensive backfield has a ton of talented depth and they’re ready to show that talent. Blame coaching from previous staffs or lack of motivation for the poor play in recent years if you want but these guys are ready to prove themselves. When asked about this, Coach Marcus Woodson had this to say.

“it’s the most talented secondary I’ve ever been around”

Pretty high praise for a group that’s been often maligned over the last few seasons. Asante Samuel, Travis Jay, Meiko Dotson, Jarrian Jones, Akeem Dent, Brendan Gant, Cyrus Fagan, Hamsah Nasrildeen along with an influx of freshmen will all be competing for a limited number of spots. If you believe these coaches, it’s an embarrassment of riches and it’s going to be a tough decision.

Defensive line will be fine despite opt-outs

Speaking of group that’s deep, look no further than this defensive line unit. More so, the interior of it. We already know names like Marvin Wilson, Corey Durden and Robert Cooper but guys like Fabien Lovett and Malcolm Ray are starting to see their stock rise.

A three deep rotation that this defensive staff feels comfortable with is certainly not out of the question. The group took a hit this week with Chatman and Briggs deciding to opt out of this season but there doesn’t seem to be any concern about the depth from these coaches.

New kids on the block have a bunch of hits

I’m dating myself with that LFO reference but it fits here. There are a lot freshmen on this team that could see significant playing time this fall. Wide receivers Kentron Portier and Bryan Robinson have made sports center top 10 level catches, both found their way to Twitter. Running back Corey Wren is a name we’ve heard a lot about and it’s easy to see why. He’s a versatile player that this staff wants to utilize for his speed. Quarterback Chubba Purdy may need some time to learn the playbook but he’s impressed teammates and coaches with his athletic ability and speed. Two offensive linemen, Thomas Shrader and Robert Scott have also caught the eye of their head coach.

That’s just the offense, what about the defense? Well one name is getting a ton of attention and that’s linebacker Stephen Dix Jr. We saw Dix very briefly in the spring and he flashed there but an off-season spent in Coach Storms’ program has lead to him turning even more heads. He could be competing for a starting role in a crowded linebacker group. The level of competition has been raised by this incoming class.

The defense is standing out

This is expected early on in any season but it’s still note worthy. The defense is being ahead of the offense is no surprise but Mike Norvell mentioning that the unit “dominated” on Friday is something to take seriously. The expectations for Adam Fuller’s group were already high but just one week in, the bar may have already been raised.

Finding a solution on the offensive line

The expectations along the offensive line are understandably low coming into the 2020 season. It’s been at least five years since FSU can claim that the position has been solid but that’s not stopping this staff and the players from trying to figure it out. That’s where we are right now with this group, just figuring it out. Coach Alex Atkins has his work cut out for him but just a week into fall camp and they seem to be finding some potential solutions for a major problem.

Returning players like Donte Lucas, Darius Washington, Brady Scott and Andrew Boselli seem to be elevating their game while FIU transfer Devontay Love-Taylor has started to find his role as well. The two freshmen mentioned earlier, Scott and Shrader have also made this staff stand up and take notice. Sure, this group is a few years away from being back to FSU’s standard but for now the only way is up.

All the quarterbacks impress

James Blackman has taken his fair share of criticism during his time in Tallahassee. Some is fair, some is not entirely his fault. This is Blackman’s third coaching staff since arriving on campus and so far he’s impressed them and his teammates. When it comes to learning the playbook, he doesn’t have much advantage over his competition but after three seasons he’s finally showing that leadership quality that every coach wants their quarterback to have. Chubby Purdy, Jordan Travis and Tate Rodemaker have also received praise from the coaching staff and their teammates. Purdy has shown flashes with his athleticism and Travis seems to have improved throwing accuracy. This quarterback room will remain competitive as we get closer to September 12th.





Transfers making an impact

I already wrote a whole article on the defensive transfers but to reiterate, they’re raising the level of competition. The same can be said for Devontay Love-Taylor on the offensive line. Sometimes it takes awhile for new players to get acclimated but so far, these guys are already making waves.

This team has real leadership

The first week of fall camp has taken place in uncharted waters. There’s a global pandemic happening around all of us and it’s having an obvious effect on this upcoming season and the FSU football team. There’s been press conferences with governors, players tweeting they’ve tested positive, some saying they don’t feel safe with the protocols in place and a lot of uncertainty as to whether this season takes place at all. All of that and yet this team has seemed to rally each day behind the voices that always seem to speak the loudest.

Guys like Jaiden Lars-Woodbey and Marvin Wilson and Asante Samuel have stepped up and spoke out on the issues at hand. We’ve seen this from both players before as it pertains to the Black Lives Matter movement and we’re seeing it here again. While not everyone seems to be in lock-step with each other, it’s not for lack of trying. This team has a real solid leadership foundation and with so much change around them each day, they’re going to need it.

Check back here at All Seminoles for more updates like this one.