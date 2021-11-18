Weekly Mailbag: Miami, recruiting, and bowl game

The mailbag is here. Maybe a little late, but finally here. I got a little carried away in the aftermath of Florida State's massive rivalry victory over Miami. It was a crazy Saturday night in Tallahassee as the Seminoles rallied to take the lead in the final minute. Head coach Mike Norvell was able to deliver something FSU hasn't had since 2016; a win against the Hurricanes. It couldn't have come at a better time as the team is still in the hunt for a bowl game.

Next up on the docket are the Boston College Eagles. The Seminoles will travel north to take on the Eagles on Saturday afternoon. This team goes as quarterback Phil Jurkovec goes. The veteran signal-caller has been injured throughout the year but he's led BC to two straight victories. This game will mark the first time that FSU head coach Mike Norvell and BC head coach Jeff Hafley have ever matched up.

The Seminoles defeated Boston College in 2018 and 2019 but did not play one another in 2020.

Let's check out the mailbag for this week.

Thoughts on how Jordan Travis played? - Kylie Robinson

I thought Jordan Travis had possibly the best game of his Florida State career to this point. He finished 18/26 passing for 274 yards and looked confident while delivering his passes. Travis was able to connect on three 30+ yard passes, including the 59-yard throw to Ja'Khi Douglas that set up the game-winning drive.

The Florida native also scored two touchdowns on the ground. Travis snuck in from a yard out to give Florida State the lead with less than 30 seconds remaining in the game. He's as confident as we've ever seen him in the garnet and gold right. That needs to continue this weekend.

What was the turning point in the Miami vs FSU game? - Davis Major

Honestly, there were a couple of turning points throughout the game. Early on, the Seminoles forced three straight turnovers and flipped them into a 20-7 halftime lead. However, a fumble in the third quarter that led to a Miami touchdown on a tipped pass gave the Hurricanes the momentum back.

It was looking dicey until the defense turned back up. Florida State held the Hurricanes to 21 total yards over their final eight offensive plays.

What are your expectations for these last two games? - Camron Lugo

I would love to come out and just say win, but that's too easy. Really, I want to see the team build off this positive momentum and keep it going. Last week won't matter as much if you lose either of the next two games and fail to make a bowl.

How many transfers do you think the staff is looking to take this offseason and at what positions? - Dylan Turner

That's a loaded question. When you look at this Florida State coaching staff, they're going to do whatever it takes to improve the roster. Hence why they've hit the portal hard over the last two seasons. Jermaine Johnson, Keir Thomas, Fabien Lovett, Jarrian Jones, Jordan Wilson, Andrew Parchment, Dillan Gibbons, Devontay Love-Taylor, Jashaun Corbin, and Jammie Robinson are just a few of the players that have transferred into Tallahassee.

With a basic look at the roster this upcoming offseason, there are needs at quarterback, wide receiver, offensive line, defensive end, linebacker, and defensive back. I think the staff brings in at least five transfers but it'll all depend on the options available and the players moving out.

The Seminoles already have one transfer in offensive tackle Bless Harris committed.

What's the deal with Nyjalik Kelly? - Kyle Taylor

Simply put, he's a kid that likes the recruiting process. At this time, it seems like he's between Florida State, Oregon, and Miami. It's definitely a hard recruitment to get a good feel on but the Seminoles need to get him back to campus.

What's our recruiting looking like? - Hunter Williams

Looking pretty good. The win over Miami gives Florida State some momentum to work with. There was a lot of talent in the stands and the victory likely locks down the majority of current commitments and positions the Seminoles well with multiple top targets.

The Early Signing Period is coming up and the coaching staff is right where it wants to be; in a position to finish with a top-10 class.

I was disappointed we didn't get a bunch of commitments after the Miami game. Who is the next commit? - John Clardy

Tough to say, because most of the guys that Florida State is after won't be making their decisions until around the Early Signing Period. I don't think there's any reason to be disappointed, the positives from this win will continue to pay off for the coming months.

If you're making me put a stamp on it, I'd say wide receiver Kevin Coleman, linebacker Wesley Bissainthe, and defensive tackle Tyre West are all options.

Do you like our chances with Wesley Bissainthe - Champ Rumore

I do, especially after Florida State's win over top-contender Miami last week. Bissainthe was in the stands to watch the Seminoles take down the Hurricanes and seemingly came away impressed. We've heard that the coaching staff is comfortable about where they currently sit in his recruitment.

Bissainthe will be back in Miami this weekend. At the same time, Coral Gables is just a short drive from his home. He will commit on December 4.

Do you believe that the 'Noles will make a bowl game? - Chris Baird

Florida State started 0-4 before going 4-2 in its last six games. The Seminoles need to win their final two games on the road to make it to bowl season; at Boston College and at Florida. It's important to remember that this is a team that has won one road game since 2019, which came earlier this season against North Carolina.

The odds are stacked against FSU but that seems to be where the 'Noles play their very best. The team had a focused week of practice and looks to be set on going all out in these last two games. While I'm not 100% confident, I do think there's a good shot that Florida State will be able to extend its season.

Does Corbin go NFL or does he stay for another year? - @nolesfan7302

If this was five or ten years ago, I'd be wondering why we're even having this conversation. That said, in this day and age, there is a shelf life on running backs due to wear and tear. Jashaun Corbin is four years removed from high school and would be a true senior in 2021 if not for an injury in 2019 and the COVID year. He's spent a lot of time at the collegiate level and is breaking out this season.

Corbin has recorded a career-high 124 carries for 815 yards (6.57 YPC) and seven touchdowns. He's just 185 yards away from crossing the 1,000-yard mark and could accomplish that with big games against Boston College and Florida.

While he's not a lock to declare for the NFL, it might be the smarter decision. It would certainly be a blow to Florida State but Treshaun Ward, Lawrance Toafili, DJ Williams, Corey Wren, and Ja'Khi Douglas are all expected to return to the running back room in 2022.

Is it safe to say we might move on from Travis Jay or put him at receiver next year? - Justin Hill

Travis Jay began the season as a starter but his playing time has begun to drop off as we've moved on. To say the least, Jay has been a disappointment. It was expected that he would begin to realize his star potential in 2021 but that hasn't happened. Instead, he's been a liability in coverage while also killing Florida State in the return game. The latter has resulted in him being removed from his kick returning duties altogether

Jay didn't record any statistics against Miami. He's currently listed as a co-backup with Renardo Green to starter Jarvis Brownlee. I think it's more likely that he transfers than switches positi

What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!

Follow Dustin Lewis on Twitter

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook