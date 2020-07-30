AllSeminoles
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

Will FSU Football Host Florida in 2020? 'Nole AD Weighs In

David Visser

After the ACC released its model for a revised schedule that includes a broader spectrum of 10 conference games, one column was left noticeably absent across the board: each team's in-state, non-conference foe. I've written about how the revamped slate hardly helps the Seminoles, as well as having backed it up with advanced preseason metrics, but that non-contest matchup can still greatly affect each team's overall strength of schedule. And that's certainly applicable to the 'Noles, who may or may not host the Florida Gators, considered one of the nation's top teams entering the 2020 campaign. 

Florida State Athletic Director David Coburn spoke positively about the new plan, but the most interesting part of his press release is his optimism concerning that matchup. Here's the release: 

STATEMENT BY FLORIDA STATE DIRECTOR OF ATHLETICS ON ACC’S RELEASE OF FALL SCHEDULE PLAN

We are pleased with the plan we have adopted for fall sports in the ACC. The plan to play an 11-game football schedule and, in our case, making an accommodation for our long-standing game against Florida is very positive. However, we regret that we will have to cancel the non-conference games we worked hard to schedule.

It was also essential to Florida State, and the ACC, that we were able to preserve a schedule for Fall Olympic Sports competition, including conference championships.

We will communicate our plans for fan attendance in the near future.

This flies directly in the face of a report out of the SEC from our own Ross Dellenger:

Be sure to check back with us here at All Seminoles, as we'll keep you apprised of this developing situation. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Top-12 Center Has Chosen the 'Noles

A top-tier talent is headed to Tallahassee.

David Visser

by

David Visser

Thoughts on FSU Football in New 2020 ACC Schedule Model

Shocking. (Not shocking.)

David Visser

by

David Visser

SI Exclusive: John Butler on Committing to FSU Basketball

Time to hear from the newest Seminole.

David Visser

by

GOBlueColorado

FSU: Toughest Schedule in New ACC Model that Favors Carolina

No team has a bigger challenge than Seminoles football in a revamped new conference format.

David Visser

FSU AM: Huge Hoops Commit, Football Schedule, FSU Takeover

Basketball lands a big-time prospect, football schedule announced, All Seminoles Podcast, & ACC Network takeover.

Dustin Franklin

Peach Bowl CEO Responds to FSU Dropping West Virginia Opener

The ACC shuts down three games in Atlanta.

David Visser

ACC Releases Plan for Fall Olympic Sports

Specifics on how the Seminoles will return to competitive action in the near future.

David Visser

Blue-Chip FSU WR Target a Top-10 SI Slot Prospect

Could the 'Noles poach one from the champs?

David Visser

FSU AM: Football Departure & NBA Draft Combine Invitees

The running back room got smaller, a receiver target receives prase, NBA draft combine invitations sent, and other FSU news.

Dustin Franklin

All Seminoles Podcast: Dismissals, Decommits and DiCaprio.

Episode 2 is up now on Spotify and Apple Podcasts

Mike Settle