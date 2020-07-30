Will FSU Football Host Florida in 2020? 'Nole AD Weighs In

After the ACC released its model for a revised schedule that includes a broader spectrum of 10 conference games, one column was left noticeably absent across the board: each team's in-state, non-conference foe. I've written about how the revamped slate hardly helps the Seminoles, as well as having backed it up with advanced preseason metrics, but that non-contest matchup can still greatly affect each team's overall strength of schedule. And that's certainly applicable to the 'Noles, who may or may not host the Florida Gators, considered one of the nation's top teams entering the 2020 campaign.

Florida State Athletic Director David Coburn spoke positively about the new plan, but the most interesting part of his press release is his optimism concerning that matchup. Here's the release:

STATEMENT BY FLORIDA STATE DIRECTOR OF ATHLETICS ON ACC’S RELEASE OF FALL SCHEDULE PLAN

We are pleased with the plan we have adopted for fall sports in the ACC. The plan to play an 11-game football schedule and, in our case, making an accommodation for our long-standing game against Florida is very positive. However, we regret that we will have to cancel the non-conference games we worked hard to schedule.

It was also essential to Florida State, and the ACC, that we were able to preserve a schedule for Fall Olympic Sports competition, including conference championships.

We will communicate our plans for fan attendance in the near future.

This flies directly in the face of a report out of the SEC from our own Ross Dellenger:

