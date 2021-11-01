BREAKING: Former Florida State star out for the season

Former Florida State star and New Orleans Saints quarterback, Jameis Winston, went down during Sunday's game with an apparent leg injury. After being grabbed from behind by Devin White, Winston's legs twisted awkwardly and he had to be helped off the field before eventually being carted to the locker room.

The injury was speculated to be serious and that news was confirmed on Monday afternoon. According to Ian Rapoport, an MRI has determined that Winston has torn his ACL and has damage to his MCL. He will undergo surgery and miss the remainder of the season.

This is the worst outcome possible for the Alabama native, who was in the midst of a comeback season with New Orleans. Prior to his injury on Sunday, he had completed six of ten passes for 56 yards and a touchdown while adding 40 yards on the ground.

Through seven games, Winston compiled 1,170 passing yards with 14 touchdowns to three interceptions. He also had another score on the ground. Winston was finally showing that he could consistently play turnover-free football.

Unfortunately, the 2013 national champion has a long road of rehab ahead of him. Winston was on a one-year deal with the Saints but it seems like they'll be interested in a return. Head coach Sean Payton reportedly cried upon meeting with Winston after the win over Tampa Bay.

NoleGameday will provide updates and track Winston's recovery throughout the coming months. If there's one former Seminole who can overcome adversity, it's him.

