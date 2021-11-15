Skip to main content
    • November 15, 2021
    Deion Sanders coaches first game in nearly a month

    Sanders has been recovering from foot surgery and was briefly hospitalized.
    It's been a rough couple of weeks for Florida State legend and Hall of Famer, Deion Sanders. The Jackson State head coach underwent foot surgery in late September and was forced to use a mobility scooter to get around. Shortly after, he had to step away from coaching altogether while recovering and Sanders was reportedly hospitalized in early November

    After missing the Tigers' last three games, Sanders was finally able to return to the field this past Saturday. Jackson State pulled out a 21-17 victory at Southern. The win pushed their winning streak to seven games for an overall record of 9-1. JSU trailed 17-7 before scoring on back-to-back touchdowns to come out on top. The final score featured Sanders' son, Shedeur, throwing a 50-yard touchdown pass.

    Following the play, the two shared a special moment on the sideline. 

    As you can see, Sanders is now using an electric wheelchair to get around. His movement will continue to be restricted as he recovers from surgery. 

    The original procedure was due to an issue with two toes on his left foot that Sanders had been dealing with since his professional playing days. The injury became uncomfortable for the Florida native over the past couple of months, which led to the surgery. 

    Jackson State has two games remaining in its regular season. Sanders has compiled a 13-4 record with the Tigers and is reportedly receiving interest for the open TCU head coach position.

