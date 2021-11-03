Deion Sanders "getting better and better" per interim coach

Over the weekend, it was reported that Florida State legend, former dual-sport athlete, and Jackson State head coach, Deion Sanders, had been hospitalized. Sanders underwent foot surgery in September to address an issue that had been bothering him since his playing days. He's also dealing with an unspecified illness.

Jackson State interim coach Gary Harrell spoke to the media on Monday and provided an update on coach Sanders' status.

“Coach Prime is still getting better and better, every time I talk to him,” Harrell said. “I talked to him last night; I talked to him this morning, to update some things he wanted to make sure we keep incorporated and pretty much showing how proud he was, how proud he is of the staff and the players and how we're doing."

“He's doing well right now," Harrell continued. "I just try to leave anything as far as medical things, just try to let him make those comments when he gets back. When I talk to him, he's in great spirits and he's well engaged and he's continuously just helping us get better as we go throughout the weeks.”

Sanders has been unable to coach in the Tigers last two games while recovering. It seems like he will also miss Jackson State's home tilt against Texas Southern this weekend. Prior to stepping away, he had been using a scooter and crutches to get around on game days.

The procedure in September was to repair two toes on his left foot. Sanders had a claw toe and another toe that had been damaged over time from dislocations. The injury became particularly uncomfortable during the last few months as the Florida native was forced to go barefoot in practice and games due to the pain.

Despite the absence of Sanders, Jackson State is 7-1 and the top team in the SWAC.

