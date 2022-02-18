ESPN projects Jermaine Johnson to be selected in First-Round

The offseason is officially here for football. College football wrapped up a month ago and with the Los Angeles Rams winning the Super Bowl last Sunday, the NFL is over too. The next things on the schedule to look forward to are the 2022 NFL Draft and the free agency period.

Multiple former Seminoles are looking to make their dreams reality in April, including defensive end Jermaine Johnson. The Minnesota native starred at the Senior Bowl earlier this month despite not even playing in the game. He was unstoppable throughout two practices and his stock is on the rise with the NFL Combine coming up in March.

READ MORE: Latest odds in favor of Jameis Winston returning to NFC team

Earlier this week, ESPN's Todd McShay released the latest edition of his 2022 NFL mock draft. In the projection, McShay has the Arizona Cardinals selecting Johnson with the No. 23 overall pick. You can check out the full article HERE.

"Arizona's roster has impact players headed toward free agency all over the place, but one of the biggest is edge rusher Chandler Jones. Coupled with the fact that soon-to-be 33-year-old J.J. Watt is coming off a shoulder surgery, this pass rush -- which produced 41 sacks last season, tied for 13th most -- could take a step back in 2022," McShay writes. "Johnson had 12 sacks and 45 pressures at Florida State in 2021 and then put on a show at the Senior Bowl. Even if the Cardinals lose Jones this March, Johnson could join Markus Golden and Watt to form a solid pass-rush group."

There have been many mock drafts over the past few weeks with Johnson creeping into the First-Round, including The Draft Network earlier this month, who had him going No. 10.

READ MORE: Jalen Ramsey calls out critics after winning first Super Bowl

Johnson recorded 70 tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss, 12 sacks, two forced fumbles, and a defensive touchdown during his lone season in Tallahassee. Following the year, he was named the ACC Defensive Player of the Year. After dominating at the Senior Bowl, he'll have another opportunity to continue boosting his value in Indianapolis at the combine.

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage on Florida State's NFL Draft prospects leading up to the big day in April.



What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!



Follow Dustin Lewis on Twitter

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook