Former Florida State star ranked 8th best EDGE rusher in NFL

The former Seminole is coming off his first Pro Bowl selection in 2021.

In a recent ESPN story by Jeremy Fowler, a combination of NFL executives, coaches and players were polled to figure out the 10 best players at each position.

At edge rusher, former Seminole and current Carolina Panthers defensive end Brian Burns came in eighth. He was second among NFC defensive ends, only behind San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa.

Burns was named to his first Pro Bowl in 2021 after totaling 50 tackles (13 for loss), 18 quarterback hits and nine sacks. His nine sacks tied the career-high he set previously in 2020.

Although he hasn't produced a double-digit sack season, the former Florida State standout is regarded as one of the best in the league.

In the story, an anonymous NFC called Burns a "rare athlete" and said, "Can be deployed in any way in any scheme, and you have to know where he is. Can cover better than some stack linebackers. Commands attention every down for where he lines up."

Through three seasons, Burns has appeared in 48 games (35 starts) and compiled 25.5 sacks, 133 tackles and 55 quarterback hits. He's also forced six fumbles and returned one for a touchdown.

The Fort Lauderdale, Florida, native was the No. 16 overall selection by the Panthers in the 2019 NFL Draft. He turned 24 in April and recently had his fifth-year option exercised by Carolina after three seasons, allowing him to earn $16 million in 2023. He'll reach unrestricted free agency in 2024 if he and the Panthers can't agree to a long-term contract extension.

Burns and the Panthers report to Training Camp on July 26 in Spartanburg, South Carolina. The Panthers begin their regular season against the Cleveland Browns on Sept. 11 at 1 p.m.

