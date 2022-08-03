Former Florida State tight end works out for New Orleans Saints

Former Florida State Tight end Ryan Izzo recently worked out with the New Orleans Saints. Izzo was drafted by the New England Patriots in the 7th round of the 2018 NFL Draft and spent two seasons with the franchise.

After being targeted 29 times for 19 receptions with 313 yards and a touchdown in 18 games with the Patriots, Izzo was traded to the Houston Texans for a 7th-round pick. Not playing a down for Houston, Izzo moved on to the Tennessee Titans for the 2021 season. The former 'Nole appeared in one game last season but did not record a stat in Tennessee.

After seeing serious playing time with the Patriots, Izzo has fallen to the practice squad level on multiple teams since. Dealing with a few injuries, his level of performance has taken a temporary hit as he bounced around on practice squads. Now that he's fully healthy, Izzo is looking for a new home. Outside of New Orleans, he also recently worked out for the Houston Texans.

The veteran tight end will continue to work out for teams as he looks for an opportunity to prove himself with training camp underway across the league.

