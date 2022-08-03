Skip to main content

Former Florida State tight end works out for New Orleans Saints

The former 'Nole looks earn a roster spot to continue his NFL career.

Former Florida State Tight end Ryan Izzo recently worked out with the New Orleans Saints. Izzo was drafted by the New England Patriots in the 7th round of the 2018 NFL Draft and spent two seasons with the franchise.

After being targeted 29 times for 19 receptions with 313 yards and a touchdown in 18 games with the Patriots, Izzo was traded to the Houston Texans for a 7th-round pick. Not playing a down for Houston, Izzo moved on to the Tennessee Titans for the 2021 season. The former 'Nole appeared in one game last season but did not record a stat in Tennessee.

READ MORE: Florida State Fall Camp Observations - Practice Six and Full Pads

After seeing serious playing time with the Patriots, Izzo has fallen to the practice squad level on multiple teams since. Dealing with a few injuries, his level of performance has taken a temporary hit as he bounced around on practice squads. Now that he's fully healthy, Izzo is looking for a new home. Outside of New Orleans, he also recently worked out for the Houston Texans.

Scroll to Continue

No image description

The veteran tight end will continue to work out for teams as he looks for an opportunity to prove himself with training camp underway across the league.

READ MORE: First Day of Fall Camp Observations for Florida State

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout fall camp.

What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook

USATSI_15143412
Pro Noles

Former Florida State tight end works out for New Orleans Saints

By Maddox Nebel56 seconds ago
Screen Shot 2022-08-03 at 3.18.02 PM
Football

Six true freshmen who have impressed during Florida State's first six practices

By Dustin Lewis9 minutes ago
Screen Shot 2022-08-02 at 9.01.48 PM
Recruiting

Coveted offensive tackle schedules official visit to Florida State

By Dustin Lewis17 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-08-02 at 5.36.27 PM
Recruiting

Florida State quarterback target decommits from Purdue

By Dustin Lewis22 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-08-02 at 4.25.07 PM
Recruiting

Ja'Bril Rawls goes into detail on decision to commit to Florida State

By Dustin Lewis23 hours ago
USATSI_18753146
Recruiting

Carolina Panthers cut former Florida State wide receiver

By Dustin LewisAug 2, 2022 4:03 PM EDT
USATSI_17812149
Basketball

Florida State Basketball releases 2022-23 jersey numbers

By Dustin LewisAug 2, 2022 3:05 PM EDT
Screen Shot 2022-08-02 at 1.24.42 PM
Football

Florida State Fall Camp Observations: Practice Six and Full Pads

By Dustin Lewis and Logan RobinsonAug 2, 2022 1:26 PM EDT