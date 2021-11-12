Former FSU quarterback has harsh words for the Seminoles

Florida State and Miami are less than 24 hours from hitting the field inside of Doak Campbell Stadium. This is rivalry week but it's bigger than that for both teams. The Seminoles are trying to keep their bowl hopes alive and snap a four-game losing streak in the series while the Hurricanes are looking to close out the 2021 season strong. After a rough start, Miami has won three straight games and it looks like head coach Manny Diaz will be back for another season.

Obviously, there has been a lot of talk about these two teams over the past couple of days. Former Florida State quarterback Casey Weldon shared his thoughts on the current state of the 'Noles during an appearance on a radio show in Jacksonville on Friday.

"There's just no talent. None," Weldon said. "I wouldn't dare play behind that offensive line now. It's always Jimmys and Joes, not Xs and Os. You gotta recruit your ass off. This rivalry, where it's gone, it's terrible."

That's some pretty harsh criticism from Weldon, especially for a guy that went 1-3 against Miami during his career and 0-2 as a starter. Regardless, you don't need eyes to be able to tell that Florida State isn't as talented as it has been in the past. That's the product of having three different head coaches since 2017 and constantly being forced to sign transition classes. The Seminoles currently hold the No. 13 class in the country while Miami is down at No. 61 in the 2022 cycle.

Florida State has lost four straight games to Miami dating back to 2017. The Seminoles dropped the 2017 and 2018 matchups by a combined five points but have been handled easily over the past two seasons. The Hurricanes won 27-10 in 2019 and 52-10 last season. UM leads the all-time series 35-30.

Head coach Mike Norvell makes his debut in the historic rivalry with his team desperately needing a victory.

