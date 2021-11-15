Skip to main content
    • November 15, 2021
    Publish date:

    Former 'Nole no longer with San Francisco 49ers

    The former Seminole running back is looking for a new landing spot.
    Author:

    The 2021 NFL regular season is basically halfway over and former Florida State Seminoles have been making their marks around the league. Jalen Ramsey, Derwin James, and Asante Samuel Jr. are dominating in Los Angeles. Dalvin Cook, Brian Burns, and Josh Sweats are also having solid seasons. 

    With that being said, this is a tough business to break into and it can take some players time to find a role. Former Seminole running back Jacques Patrick began the year with the Cincinnati Bengals. After a solid preseason, he failed to make the active roster and instead was signed to the practice squad. 

    As injuries piled up throughout the NFL, the San Francisco 49ers elected to sign Patrick to their 53-man roster with multiple running backs out of the lineup. The Florida native appeared in three games and recorded two carries for 12 yards. The 49ers released Patrick in October but retained him to their practice squad up until recently.

    No image description

    According to Just Win Management Group, Patrick's representatives, he is no longer with San Francisco and is currently looking for a new home. It's expected that Patrick will land with a team in the near future whether that's an active roster spot or another practice squad stint. 

    The big-bodied running back has never given up on his dream of playing professional football. Patrick starred in the XFL in 2020 before turning that into an opportunity with Cincinnatti. He finished his career at Florida State with 1790 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns.

