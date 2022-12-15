Former Seminole revealed as top Pro Bowl vote-getter for NFC strong safeties

Since entering the NFL in 2018, Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James Jr. has been selected to the Pro Bowl in each of the two seasons where he's played double-digit games.

Now in his fifth season, James Jr. leads all strong safeties in the National Football Conference (NFC) with 111,776 Pro Bowl votes.

The former Florida State defensive back ranked No. 43 in the NFL's Top 100 list and has accumulated 106 tackles (61 solo), five tackles for loss, four pass deflections and two forced fumbles in 2022.

He's registered 10+ tackles in three games, including a season-high 14 in the Chargers' 30-28 victory against the Cleveland Browns on Oct. 9.

In 2021, the former Seminole set a career-high in tackles with 118. He needs 13 total tackles to surpass that number with four regular season games left.

Los Angeles is 7-6 and second in the American Football Conference (AFC) West division. They're on the bubble at No. 8 in the current playoff picture but are just one game back of the No. 6 Miami Dolphins, who they defeated head-to-head on Dec. 11.

James Jr. missed the game against the Dolphins with a quad injury. However, he's questionable to return against the Tennessee Titans on Dec. 18.

The AFC and NFC rosters for The Pro Bowl Games will be announced on NFL Network at 8 p.m. on Dec. 21.

