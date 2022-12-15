Skip to main content

Former Seminole revealed as top Pro Bowl vote-getter for NFC strong safeties

Derwin James Jr. is putting together another standout campaign.

Since entering the NFL in 2018, Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James Jr. has been selected to the Pro Bowl in each of the two seasons where he's played double-digit games.

READ MORE: Reserve offensive tackle enters portal after three years at Florida State

Now in his fifth season, James Jr. leads all strong safeties in the National Football Conference (NFC) with 111,776 Pro Bowl votes.

The former Florida State defensive back ranked No. 43 in the NFL's Top 100 list and has accumulated 106 tackles (61 solo), five tackles for loss, four pass deflections and two forced fumbles in 2022.

He's registered 10+ tackles in three games, including a season-high 14 in the Chargers' 30-28 victory against the Cleveland Browns on Oct. 9.

In 2021, the former Seminole set a career-high in tackles with 118. He needs 13 total tackles to surpass that number with four regular season games left. 

Scroll to Continue

No image description

Los Angeles is 7-6 and second in the American Football Conference (AFC) West division. They're on the bubble at No. 8 in the current playoff picture but are just one game back of the No. 6 Miami Dolphins, who they defeated head-to-head on Dec. 11.

James Jr. missed the game against the Dolphins with a quad injury. However, he's questionable to return against the Tennessee Titans on Dec. 18.

The AFC and NFC rosters for The Pro Bowl Games will be announced on NFL Network at 8 p.m. on Dec. 21.

To cast a vote for James Jr. and other former FSU players, click here.

READ MORE: Newly crowned State Champion Edwin Joseph recaps Official Visit to Florida State

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout bowl season.

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook

USATSI_19481881
Florida State Seminoles in the Pros

Former Seminole revealed as top Pro Bowl vote-getter for NFC strong safeties

By Charleston Bowles
USATSI_17484311
Florida State Seminoles College Football

Greg McElroy selects FSU as most surprising ACC team in 2022

By Charleston Bowles
USATSI_19606724
Florida State Seminoles in the Pros

'Noles in the Pros: Week 14, Cook and Akers Run Into the end zone

By Maddox Nebel
Screen Shot 2022-12-15 at 1.28.17 AM
Florida State Seminoles Recruiting

FSU Quarterback commit earns offer from Oklahoma

By Dustin Lewis
USATSI_19365799
Florida State Seminoles Recruiting

A look at Florida State's recruiting visitor list on final weekend prior to the Early Signing Period

By Dustin Lewis
Screen Shot 2022-12-14 at 7.18.28 PM
Florida State Seminoles College Football

Bobby Bowden, Peter Warrick To Join Allstate Sugar Bowl Hall of Fame

By Dustin Lewis
Screen Shot 2022-12-14 at 3.13.37 PM
Florida State Seminoles Recruiting

Florida State adds to 2024 class with pledge from physical DL Jamorie Flagg

By Dustin Lewis
Screen Shot 2022-12-14 at 1.36.53 AM
Florida State Seminoles College Football

Former Florida State linebacker utilizing Official Visit to Big 12 program

By Dustin Lewis