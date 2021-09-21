Former Seminole running back signs with San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers running back room has been decimated by injuries. Could this addition help?

The San Francisco 49ers entered the NFL season with one of the deepest running back rooms in the entire league. Unfortunately, injuries to Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson Jr, Trey Sermon, and others have decimated their depth.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan was looking to make an addition to the backfield and elected to do so earlier today. According to the 49ers, former Florida State running back Jacques Patrick was signed to the 53-man roster on Tuesday. Patrick had previously been a member of the Cincinnati Bengals' practice squad, a role he held all of last season too.

The Florida native had a solid preseason for the Bengals and even pushed to be a member of the final roster. Patrick recorded 31 carries for 156 yards and scored a touchdown during the final preseason game before being released on cut day.

Prior to getting an opportunity in Cincinnati, Patrick spent time in the XFL with the Tampa Bay Vipers in 2020. He played in all five games, recorded a total of 60 carries for 254 yards and two touchdowns.

During his four years in Tallahassee, the big-bodied running back finished his career with 366 carries for 1790 yards and 17 TDs while playing in 45 games (13 starts).

It's possible that Patrick is activated as soon as this upcoming Sunday when San Francisco takes on Green Bay at home.

